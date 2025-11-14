Gang & Associates LLC Supports Veterans in Disability Claims, Featured in USA Today

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gang & Associates LLC , a law firm specializing in veterans' disability claims, was recently featured in USA Today , highlighting the challenges many veterans face when seeking benefits years after their service.

"Veterans often push through pain in their twenties, believing they can handle it," says Eric Gang , Founder of Gang & Associates. "By the time they are in their fifties or sixties, the condition has grown into something that can limit their mobility, their work, or their day-to-day stability. By then, the paper trail is thin, and the burden of proof becomes steep."

Many service members do not report injuries early, believing they are minor or unrelated to battlefield incidents. According to Gang, "There is often a belief that benefits are only for battlefield injuries. That's simply not how these issues unfold in reality. Many conditions linked to service come from routine physical strain, training environments, or exposures that weren't headline moments but still changed someone's health trajectory."

Gang & Associates helps veterans navigate these complex claims and covers the costs of medical evaluations. "We fund the cost because without medical experts, many claims simply can't move forward," Gang explains. "We take on that risk ourselves so the veteran doesn't have to."

Gang emphasizes that the firm takes on cases where traditional support systems fall short. "We step into the cases where the system needs more: more funding, more medical authority, more advocacy, and more persistence. Delayed claims are not failed claims. They are often incomplete stories waiting for the right evidence and the right backing to be told properly."

In the article he concludes, "These veterans gave their strength in their younger years. Our role is to give it back when they need it most. Not with hesitation or conditions, but with the same resolve they showed in service, steady, committed, and unwavering."

Eric Gang is the founding partner of Gang & Associates, a law firm dedicated exclusively to veterans' disability law. With decades of experience and a track record of precedent-setting cases, Gang has established himself as one of the nation's foremost advocates for veterans seeking the benefits they have earned.

