Veterans Disability Attorney Eric Gang Addresses Transparency and Fairness in VA Disability Claim Assistance

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Gang , founder of Gang & Associates , was recently featured in an in-depth article examining the evolving landscape of VA disability claims and the ethical tensions emerging as private service providers operate alongside the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits system.

Drawing on his extensive experience in veterans' disability law, Gang addressed with Law & Crime the growing concerns around non-accredited firms charging veterans fees for services that are intended to be available at no cost during the initial stages of a VA claim. He emphasized that the VA disability framework itself is not the problem; rather, the issue is how certain private business models interact with a system designed to provide clear consumer protections.

"The system was built to function with accredited representation and safeguards that protect veterans at their most vulnerable point," Gang explained. "Veterans should always be free to seek help, but that freedom must be paired with transparency and proportionality."

Gang highlighted that under federal rules, only accredited agents and attorneys may charge fees, and only after a claim has been denied and enters the appeals process. He raised ethical concerns when non-accredited firms charge contingency-style fees that mirror formal legal representation, particularly in cases involving presumptive conditions under the PACT Act, where eligibility may be relatively straightforward.

In the article, Gang also addressed broader implications for system trust, noting that outcome-based fee structures and financially tied medical opinions can contribute to skepticism, administrative strain, and diminished confidence in evidence. "Medical experts should be independent," he said. "Their role is to inform, not to gamble on outcomes."

Rather than advocating for the elimination of private assistance, Gang outlined a middle-ground approach that preserves consumer choice while reinforcing ethical boundaries. He suggested prohibiting contingency fees tied to VA disability benefits and instead requiring flat or hourly fees paid upfront and clearly tied to work performed.

"This is not about limiting choice," Gang noted. "It's about ensuring integrity, fairness, and respect for the people the system exists to serve."

Gang's commentary reflects his ongoing commitment to ethical alignment in veterans' disability representation and to protecting veterans from unnecessary financial burden while preserving access to informed support.

