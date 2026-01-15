Gap Inc. Creates Chief Entertainment Officer Role, Tapping Pam Kaufman to Lead Entertainment Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced the appointment of Pam Kaufman as Executive Vice President, Chief Entertainment Officer. In this newly created role, Kaufman will report to Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson, starting February 2.

The role is designed to build and scale Gap Inc.'s entertainment, content, and licensing platform across music, television, film, sports, gaming, consumer products, and cultural collaborations—championing innovative storytelling to unlock value at the intersection of fashion and entertainment.

The appointment reflects Gap Inc.'s progress in strengthening its foundation and reinvigorating its brands, while marking the next phase of momentum and broadens how it engages audiences.

In this role, Kaufman will lead the development of Gap Inc.'s strategy for the Fashiontainment platform in close partnership with the brands.

Gap Inc. will establish a Los Angeles–based office on Sunset Boulevard beginning this spring, further embedding the company within the entertainment ecosystem. This new hub will anchor key initiatives and reinforce that our brands and products are positioned at the center of pop culture. Pam will be spending her time between Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, underscoring the importance of these markets to our strategy and the acceleration of our Fashiontainment vision.

This builds on work already taking shape across Gap Inc.'s brands. Examples include Gap's partnership with culture-shaping moments like the Better in Denim campaign featuring KATSEYE, Old Navy's first-ever co-created collection and experience with Disney, and Harlem's Fashion Row during NBA All-Star Weekend.

"Fashion is entertainment, and today's customers aren't just buying apparel, they're buying into brands that tell compelling stories and drive cultural conversations," said Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. "As we reinvigorate Gap Inc.'s house of iconic American brands to drive relevance and revenue, we recognize entertainment is a critical link to the consumer. One we can lean on to create fandoms, inspire movements, and fuel sustained growth. Through Fashiontainment, we are unlocking that potential to take our brands to the next level, and Pam's discipline, deep expertise, and proven track record in entertainment and licensing make her the perfect fit to help us bring it to life."

"Gap Inc.'s brands have shaped culture for generations, creating a legacy that is incredibly powerful," said Kaufman. "What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation, thoughtfully expanding how these brands connect with people through partnerships and experiences over time. I'm inspired to join a company that believes in people and creativity, and to help shape the next chapter of these extraordinary brands."

Kaufman brings vast experience building and scaling family-centric, culturally relevant brands across entertainment, fashion and consumer products. She has a track record of extending iconic IP into fashion-forward expressions through design-led partnerships, licensing, retail and experiences.

Most recently, she served as President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount, where she oversaw a multi-billion-dollar organization spanning media, gaming, hospitality, licensing, retail, and live experiences across more than 170 markets. Kaufman's perspective is further shaped by board leadership roles with Stella McCartney, Lindblad Expeditions, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where she brings a deep understanding of fashion, design, and cultural storytelling.

At Gap Inc., Kaufman will focus on leveraging her deep relationships across the entertainment, licensing and cultural landscape to help our brands scale partnerships and experiences that can drive long-term growth. Brand teams will continue to lead creative vision, product direction, and campaigns, with this role focused on enabling and helping ideas travel further through the right relationships and platforms.

