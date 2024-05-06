GAP INC. CREATIVE DIRECTOR ZAC POSEN UNVEILS CUSTOM GAP GOWN FOR DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH AT THE MET GALA

Zac Posen, Styled in a Made to Measure Banana Republic Suit and Pant, Dresses Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her first Met Gala Red Carpet Inspired by the San Francisco Bay and Crafted out of Gap Denim

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Met Gala, Zac Posen, Executive Vice President & Creative Director of Gap Inc., and Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy, unveils a one-of-a-kind, custom Gap gown for Oscar® Award-Winning actor, Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Since his appointment to his new role in February, Posen has focused on serving as a cultural curator and further igniting creativity across the Gap Inc. portfolio, which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Gap Inc.’s Creative Director Zac Posen arrive at the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

"I'm proud to represent Gap Inc. – a portfolio of iconic American brands – on a world stage like the Met Gala, where fashion meets entertainment to shape the cultural conversation," said Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc.

Drawing inspiration from themes of romanticism, nature, and historic icons, Posen embarked on a journey of creative exploration to craft a custom denim gown made exclusively for Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Leveraging Gap's denim experts, Posen meticulously draped and constructed a gown that pays homage to Gap's classic 1969 denim, while incorporating elements reminiscent of historic evening wear from the 1700s.

"Throughout the creative process, I was reminded of my time at The Costume Institute, where I first encountered the exquisite beauty of historic garments," said Posen. "This dress is a tribute to the elegance, glamour and drama, which embodies the timeless allure of Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a true original in her craft and in her style."

Inspired by San Francisco and the view from the Gap Inc. headquarters, the gown's bold "international red" lining echoes the oxidized pigment of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, while its aquatic and shell-like forms evoke the movement of water through its rich indigo denim wash. Also influenced by JG Ballard's timeless tale, "The Garden of Time," Posen masterfully blends heritage with modernity, juxtaposing the structure of Gap denim with the delicate silhouette of 18th century gowns.

"With this Gap gown, I've fallen back in love with denim," said Da'Vine Joy Randolph. "I feel powerful. It makes me feel very feminine, but in a way that I can identify with - through strength, power, and resilience."

The Gap brand, known for celebrating originality and individual style, has a rich history of using denim as a canvas for self-expression. This dress elegantly captures the importance of Da'Vine Joy Randolph's debut at the Met Gala, following her successful Award season, and marks Zac Posen's first public-facing project after being appointed to his new role at Gap Inc. in February.

Posen accompanies Ms. Randolph on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Banana Republic made-to-measure suit and pants, draped in high quality Italian wool along with a premium, double 120 count superior poplin front placket shirt, white silk bowtie and a Lily of the Valley brooch from Verdura. Shop an inspired look now at select Banana Republic stores and online.

