Gap Inc. Names Chris Blakeslee as President and CEO of Athleta

News provided by

Gap Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET

A proven leader driving growth and innovation in the active apparel and wellness sector, Blakeslee adds to Gap Inc.'s leadership bench

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that it is appointing Chris Blakeslee as the new President and CEO of Athleta, joining the company August 7. In this role, Blakeslee will drive strategic growth for the portfolio's nearly $1.5 billion1 women's active and lifestyle brand, and certified B Corporation, building on the foundation of Athleta's product innovation and its mission to ignite a community of active, healthy, confident women and girls who empower each other to reach their true potential through the 'Power of She.'

Continue Reading
Gap Inc. Names Chris Blakeslee as President and CEO of Athleta
Gap Inc. Names Chris Blakeslee as President and CEO of Athleta

Blakeslee brings broad expertise in the apparel retail and wholesale industries, holding roles across marketing, sales, product portfolio management, operations, and supply chain, serving most recently as President of sister companies Alo Yoga and Bella+Canvas since 2017. In that time, Alo Yoga grew to over $1 billion in sales in 2022, nearly doubling its year-over-year growth.

"A true brand champion, Chris is known for driving results in high-growth businesses through the blend of creativity and operational rigor," said Bob Martin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Gap Inc. "Chris is a strong, decisive leader and proven business driver across multiple industries, including active apparel and wellness – one of the fastest and most aspirational retail sectors – making him well suited to guide Athleta into long-term, sustainable growth rooted in delivering high-quality performance product and a rich omni shopping experience."

"I'm thrilled to join the Gap Inc. team and to lead Athleta – a brand I've long admired. I see incredible runway for the brand to capitalize on its unique, purpose-led positioning and performance product innovation, leveraging its assets across marketing, stores, product and community to deliver consistent growth," said Blakeslee. "There is something really captivating about the 'Power of She' when it comes to engaging women and girls in all aspects of life, and I can't wait to jump in with the teams to harness this in a way that will further serve customers' wants and needs."

Blakeslee joins a strong and dedicated Athleta leadership team, including Chief Creative Officer, Julia Leach, who was appointed in May to clearly and consistently articulate the brand voice and vision across all its touch points.

About Chris Blakeslee
Blakeslee most recently served as President of sister companies Alo Yoga and Bella+Canvas. Under Blakeslee's leadership, Alo Yoga focused on a fashion-forward approach to wellness, building community and brand awareness with high-profile influencers, as well as store and category expansion to drive growth. At the same time, Blakeslee led the expansion of premium apparel wholesaler Bella+Canvas into the retail space, offering customers direct access to product both online and in stores.

Prior to this, Blakeslee held several senior positions at Broder Brothers (now Alphabroder), a wholesale distributor of branded products and services. He began his career in industrial manufacturing and distribution. Blakeslee holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

1.     Gap Inc. (2023, March) 2022 Annual Report. Retrieved from https://s24.q4cdn.com/508879282/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/2022-GPS-Annual-Report-Final.pdf.

SOURCE Gap Inc.

Also from this source

Gap Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

GAP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.