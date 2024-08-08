Gap Inc. To Change Ticker Symbol to "GAP" on August 22; To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on August 29

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) a house of iconic American brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, announced today that it will be changing its ticker symbol from "GPS" to "GAP". Effective on Thursday, August 22, 2024, the company's common shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new symbol "GAP".

"Updating our NYSE ticker symbol to GAP on our 55th anniversary recognizes both an important milestone and the reinvigoration journey we're on - inspired by our past, engaged in the present, and eager to shape the exciting evolution of our house of iconic American brands," said Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

On August 22, the same day that the original Gap store opened on Ocean Avenue in San Francisco in 1969, team members will mark the occasion by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell. In another nod to its heritage, the company will dress the trading floor in Gap Denim and 1969 sweatshirts, reminiscent of 1987, when Gap Inc. took over the New York Stock Exchange for its first Casual Friday, dressing traders in khakis and casual button-down shirts provided by Gap.

No action by the company's shareholders is required regarding the ticker symbol change. The company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The company also announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results by press release on August 29, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its second quarter fiscal 2024 results on Thursday, August 29, 2024, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at investors.gapinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2023 net sales were $14.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

