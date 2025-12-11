GAP Launches Executive-Level ByteInsight Reports to Expose Technical Debt Risks

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), through its modernization division GAPVelocity AI, announced a new release of ByteInsight, the powerful static code analysis tool designed to help developers understand their codebase and eliminate technical debt.

With a newly redesigned interface and powerful executive reporting features, ByteInsight now delivers even greater visibility into application portfolios, bridging the gap between code-level complexity and strategic modernization planning.

"CIOs are under increasing pressure to make faster, smarter decisions about their application portfolios," said Juan Pablo Lara Figueroa, Product Manager of ByteInsight. "ByteInsight equips technology leaders with a clear, rapid view of their legacy codebase, enabling informed decisions and faster planning. Its insights connect directly to modernization strategies through GAPVelocity AI, including cloud-ready platforms like Azure and Blazor."

Bringing AI Clarity to Complex Codebases

ByteInsight was built to address one of the most persistent barriers to modernization: lack of visibility. Legacy systems often span thousands of source files across disconnected repositories, making it difficult for organizations to assess what they have and how to move forward.

The latest 2025 release of ByteInsight expands its value significantly, moving beyond code inventory to help teams connect technical debt with business risk and modernization readiness.

Highlights of the 2025 Release

Executive Level Reports and Added Views for Technical Report

Users can now toggle between technical and executive perspectives. The new Executive View includes:

Executive Summary – A concise overview tailored for leadership.





– A concise overview tailored for leadership. Code Volume Breakdown – High-level segmentation of the codebase across UI, business logic, data access, and configuration layers.





– High-level segmentation of the codebase across UI, business logic, data access, and configuration layers. AI Coverage Map – For supported applications, this section estimates what portion of the codebase can be covered by GAPVelocity AI's automated migration tools.





– For supported applications, this section estimates what portion of the codebase can be covered by GAPVelocity AI's automated migration tools. Application Risk Assessment – Evaluates the risks of continued reliance on legacy systems and pinpoints technical dependencies that may affect modernization timelines.

ByteInsight is available for download at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/byteinsight.

