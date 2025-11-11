Growth Acceleration Partners Announces .NET 10 Support for its GAPVelocity AI Migrators at .NET Conf 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), through its modernization division GAPVelocity AI, today announced full support for .NET 10 across GAPVelocity AI Migrator products, including those for VB6, Microsoft Access, PowerBuilder, Clarion, legacy .NET and C#. GAP is also updating its Blazor AI Migrator for organizations interested in moving to the web. This update reinforces GAP's commitment to helping enterprises modernize legacy applications faster, more securely and with predictable results.

With .NET 10, GAP clients can now tap into the latest performance, security and AI integration features while using GAP's Hybrid AI Migration Approach, combining deterministic AI and human expertise to transform desktop applications into cloud-ready, modern architectures.

"We've spent decades helping enterprises move from old to bold," said Darryl Worsham, General Manager of GAPVelocity AI. "By adding .NET 10 support to all our AI Migrators, we're giving clients a fast track to the latest Microsoft innovations, whether they're migrating VB6, Access, C# or old .NET."

GAPVelocity AI is also a proud sponsor of .NET Conf 2025, celebrating the global developer community's passion for innovation. As part of the event, GAP is hosting the Secret Decoder Challenge, where participants can uncover hidden clues across sponsor pages for a chance to win prizes.

Join the challenge at: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/net-conf-challenge

To keep the momentum going, GAPVelocity AI will also host a virtual developer event "Best of .NET Conf and .NET 10" in partnership with Jeff Fritz and Progress Software on Jan. 9, 2026. The event will feature live coding with Jeff Fritz and Friends, plenty of geeky goodness and giveaways — including 10 $250 gift cards.

Register here: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/best-of-dotnet-10

Learn more about GAPVelocity AI's .NET 10 support in the official announcement blog: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/blog/net-10-is-here-and-yes-your-old-codebase-can-come-with-you

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com .

