Garage Beer Teams Up With 20th Century Studios for Predator: Badlands

Jason Kelce and Garage Beer Enter The Predator Universe Ahead of "Predator: Badlands" Premiere with short film "Thermal Buzz"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer — the crisp, uncomplicated Beer Flavored Beer enters a new stratosphere in entertainment. In collaboration with 20th Century Studios and the release of the much anticipated Predator: Badlands, Garage Beer and Jason Kelce are back on the screen with Thermal Buzz, a homage to the original 1987 Predator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Thermal Buzz

Debuting on Friday, October 31 (Halloween) and ahead of the latest installment in the official franchise — movie geeks, Garage Beer fans and people who like blood, beer and belly laughs can check out Thermal Buzz. Fans can get in on the action now, by checking out the :30 ad on @drinkgaragebeers social channels and tuning into select NFL games where it will be running during commercial breaks.

"As a 90's kid there's nothing I loved more than a good action movie. In my mind, it's hard to find a movie more iconic than Predator. From the memes to the epic quotes, nothing compares in terms of action-packed entertainment," said Jason Kelce. "We're just pumped that our short film can be part of the moment; I can't wait to see Predator: Badlands."

Filmed just outside of Orlando and directed by Jordan Phoenix, Thermal Buzz stars notable faces including pro-wrestler Matt Cardona and former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle and Super Bowl Champion Beau Allen, Thermal Buzz pulls inspiration and thrills from the original Predator, only dumber. The audience will recognize some familiar phrasing and moments, most likely finding themselves laughing while being extremely thirsty and in need of an ice cold Garage Beer Classic Light or Lime.

Get to your chopper, car, bike or other suitable mode of transportation and enjoy Predator: Badlands, in theaters everywhere on Friday, November 7. And on October 31, checkout Thermal Buzz on our social channels @drinkgaragebeer. Come on, do it, do it now!

Want to learn more about our short films, longer short films and other stuff? Just give us a shout @drinkgaragebeer or email [email protected].

About: We don't have time to bleed, but we do have time to brew. Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com , Instagram , and X .

SOURCE Garage Beer