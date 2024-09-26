GarageCo™ Expands Midwest Footprint with Cheney Door Company Partnership

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageCo™ is proud to announce its partnership with Cheney Door Company, a trusted name in garage door services throughout Kansas over the past 50 years. This acquisition marks GarageCo's sixth addition to its growing portfolio, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of residential and commercial overhead door solutions.

Cheney Door Company, founded in 1971, is a family-run business offering high-quality garage doors, smart home solutions, and commercial doors with five locations across Kansas: Wichita, Hutchinson, Salina, Garden City, and Manhattan. Cheney Door Company is known for its commitment to quality products and has built a strong reputation for delivering top-notch services for homes and businesses. Cheney's success is driven by its loyal customer base and focus on delivering exceptional service to its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Cheney Door Company to the GarageCo family," said Mars Shah, CEO of GarageCo. "We were able to develop a stronger relationship with the Cheney team over the last year while better learning their keys to success. Cheney's team-oriented culture has been serving the Kansas market for over 50 years and we're thrilled to learn from them and welcome them to GarageCo."

"We met Mars and the GarageCo team last summer, but the timing wasn't right for us. As we began succession planning, we knew we needed a partner who had a similar growth mindset. Over the last six months, we built a relationship with the broader GarageCo team and saw an alignment on values and vision and knew they would ultimately be the best partner for us. Said Keith Bomholt and Steve Clouse, Owners of Cheney Door Company."

Cheney Door Company's operations will continue under the GarageCo umbrella, ensuring seamless service and maintaining the high standards its customers have come to trust. Together, GarageCo and Cheney Door Company will work to deliver even greater value to residential and commercial customers alike.

GarageCo™ remains committed to expanding its national footprint through strategic partnerships. If you're a garage door dealer looking to streamline operations, expand both your digital and physical presence, and offer greater benefits and opportunities to your employees without sacrificing margins, please contact Brian Powers, Director of Corporate Development & M&A at [email protected] or fill out the following contact form and our team will reach out to you https://garagecoholdings.com/contact-us/.

About GarageCo™:

GarageCo™, backed by Gridiron Capital, is a national platform that partners with market-leading businesses in the residential and commercial garage door services industry. The Company is always on the look-out for exceptional garage door dealers to expand its footprint. By building on the local reputation and legacy established by of each its brands, GarageCo™ drives growth and combines best practices and operational efficiencies across the platform. For more information, visit www.GarageCoholdings.com.

