GarageCo™ is excited to announce its latest acquisition of Genson Overhead Door

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageCo™ is excited to announce its latest acquisition: a partnership with Genson Overhead Door, a family-operated leader in garage door services across Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier. This milestone marks another important step in GarageCo's rapid growth as a premier provider of residential and commercial garage door solutions nationwide.

Since its establishment in 1979, Genson Overhead Door has earned a reputation for excellence, offering a wide range of services and products, including sectional overhead/garage doors, electric door openers, rolling steel doors, and loading dock equipment. With locations in Syracuse and Locke, NY, Genson's dedicated team of employees completes thousands of jobs annually, catering to both residential and commercial clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Genson Overhead Door into the GarageCo family," said Mars Shah, CEO of GarageCo. "Their exceptional service, strong local reputation, and commitment to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our company values. Together, we look forward to building on their remarkable legacy and creating new opportunities for growth in the New York market."

"After 45 years in business, we chose to partner with GarageCo because they share our values, commitment to our employees and customers, and vision for growth. After meeting with their team, it became clear that GarageCo was the best fit to take our family business to the next level, providing endless opportunities for our employees while maintaining the legacy we've built. We are thrilled to join the GarageCo Family of Family Brands™ and look forward to bringing our best practices to their other partner brands," said Greg and Kevin Genson, Owners of Genson Overhead Door.

Under GarageCo's umbrella, Genson Overhead Door will maintain its name ensuring continuity for its loyal customers. This partnership will expand Genson's capabilities while enhancing GarageCo's position in the Northeast market. Recent acquisitions, including Cheney Door and Quality Overhead Door in Toledo underscore this commitment. Each partnership highlights GarageCo's ability to preserve local brands' heritage while driving growth through marketing activities, operational efficiencies and shared best practices.

GarageCo™ remains committed to its strategy of partnering with market-leading businesses to build a national platform for garage door services. If you're a garage door dealer looking to streamline operations, expand your market presence, and enhance employee opportunities all while growing profitability, please contact Brian Powers, Director of Corporate Development & M&A, at [email protected] or visit https://garagecoholdings.com/contact-us.

About GarageCo™

GarageCo™, backed by Gridiron Capital, is a national platform that partners with market-leading businesses in the residential and commercial garage door services industry. GarageCo™ builds on the local reputation and legacy of its brands, driving growth through best practices and operational efficiencies. For more information, visit www.garagecoholdings.com.

Contact

Brian Powers

Director of Corporate Development & M&A

[email protected]

SOURCE GarageCo