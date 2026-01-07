GarageExperts Rises with America's $1.3 Trillion Home Services Boom

Brand Expands National Footprint as Rising Home Prices, Limited Housing Supply, and Record-High Renovation Spending Drive Demand for Garage Transformations

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The garage is no longer just a place to park, it's becoming one of the most valuable rooms in the modern American home. With U.S. homeowners projected to spend more than $485 billion annually on renovations by 2027, and the broader home services category on track to reach $1.33 trillion, garages are emerging as one of the most in-demand upgrade opportunities in residential real estate.

Leading that surge is GarageExperts, a national franchise delivering premium floor coatings, cabinetry, and organizational solutions to help homeowners maximize and modernize their garages.

Garages Become the "New Bonus Room"

GarageExperts' rapid expansion across the United States reflects a shift in homeowner behavior as families invest in improving, not moving. With home prices up 47% since 2020 and mortgage rates keeping many homeowners locked into existing properties, Americans are reimagining how their square footage works for them.

Garages are being transformed into gyms, workshops, hybrid living spaces, mudrooms, project studios, and high-function storage zones.

"The garage is one of the most underutilized, yet highest-impact, spaces in the American home," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "People want durability, organization, and usable space. We give homeowners a professional-grade transformation that adds function and value instantly."

GarageExperts' proprietary floor coatings and custom cabinetry offer a durable, long-term improvement that enhances curb appeal, safety, and overall home value which is a priority for families seeking the highest ROI across home upgrades.

Renovation Boom Fuels Demand Across the Country

The brand's growth mirrors broader forces reshaping the U.S. housing economy:

Homeowners say high rates are keeping them in place , prioritizing renovation over relocation

, prioritizing renovation over relocation Home tenure has climbed to 13+ years , the longest on record

, the longest on record About 48% of homeowners planned to make renovations in 2025

planned to make renovations in 2025 Aging home stock means millions of garages need modernization, storage, and surface upgrades

"Consumers aren't buying new homes, they're upgrading the ones they have," said Mushinski. "Our franchisees are meeting that demand with a service that's both practical and transformational.

As the home services economy matures, GarageExperts' model combines national scale with local expertise, giving homeowners a trusted, professional partner for meaningful upgrades that improve daily life. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit www.garageexpertsfranchise.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is GarageExperts?

A: GarageExperts® is a national franchise specializing in premium garage floor coatings, cabinetry, and organizational systems. The brand provides homeowners with durable, customized solutions to upgrade and modernize their garages.

Q: How large is the home services and renovation market?

A: U.S. homeowners are projected to spend more than $485 billion annually on renovations by 2027, while the broader home services market is expected to reach $1.33 trillion. Rising home values, aging housing stock, and limited inventory continue to fuel demand for garage upgrades.

Q: Why are garages becoming such a popular upgrade?

A: With two-thirds of U.S. homes featuring a garage, the space represents one of the largest and most underutilized areas of the home. As home prices have risen 47% since 2020 and many homeowners choose to renovate rather than move, garages are increasingly being converted into gyms, workshops, storage hubs, and multifunctional living spaces.

Q: What makes GarageExperts different from other garage improvement companies?

A: GarageExperts offers professional-grade, industrial-strength epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings, custom cabinetry, proprietary installation systems, and industry-leading warranties all backed by a national brand.

SOURCE GarageExperts