Garda World Security Corporation Announces New Offering of US$570 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2031 and Redemption of US$570 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, announced today the commencement of a private offering (the "Offering") of new senior secured notes due 2031 in an aggregate principal amount of US$570 million (the "New Secured Notes") and the issuance of a conditional notice of redemption (the "2027 Secured Notes Redemption") for all of its 4.625% senior secured notes due 2027, of which US$570 million in aggregate principal amount is outstanding (the "2027 Secured Notes"), in accordance with the terms of the 2027 Secured Notes and the related indenture. The New Secured Notes will be guaranteed by GW Intermediate Corporation, the direct parent company of GardaWorld, and each of the Company's existing and future subsidiaries that guarantee the Company's senior secured credit facilities and its 7.750% senior secured notes due 2028 and will be secured on a pari passu basis with the collateral securing such facilities.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to finance the 2027 Secured Notes Redemption and (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering and the 2027 Secured Notes Redemption.

In connection with the Offering and the 2027 Secured Notes Redemption, on November 5, 2025, the Company issued a conditional notice of redemption to redeem all of its US$570 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2027 Secured Notes at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the date of redemption, which is scheduled to occur on November 17, 2025. GardaWorld's obligation to redeem the 2027 Secured Notes is conditioned upon the Company having completed a debt financing on terms and conditions satisfactory to it. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2027 Secured Notes.

The Offering will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in the United States only to investors who are reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers," as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and pursuant to the prospectus exemption of section 12 of the Securities Act (Québec) for distribution of securities to persons established outside Québec, or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and upon reliance on the accredited investor prospectus exemption in Canada.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the New Secured Notes (nor the 2027 Secured Notes) in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The New Secured Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws. The New Secured Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or Canada without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or an applicable exemption from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities legislation.

Fueled by a clear strategic vision and disciplined investment, GardaWorld has meaningfully expanded its service and technology offerings over the past three years. As global risk and security environments grow increasingly complex, GardaWorld's strong market position, differentiated capabilities, and proven execution uniquely position the company to drive sustained growth and create long-term value for stakeholders.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit gardaworld.com.

