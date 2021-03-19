GardaWorld Closes a Repricing Amendment to Its Credit Facility

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), the world's largest privately owned security and cash services provider, has entered today into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated as of October 30, 2019, repricing its Term B Loan due October 30, 2026, from L + 4.75 to L + 4.25 and increasing its $US988.0 million Term B Loan by $US100.0 million to $US1.088 billion. This incremental financing will be used for GardaWorld's general corporate purposes, including to repay revolving facilities/loans, and to pursue its tuck-in acquisitions and expansion strategy.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the largest privately owned security services and cash services company in the world, offering physical security services, end-to-end cash management solutions and integrated risk management services, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 102,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.garda.com.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

Related Links

https://www.garda.com/

