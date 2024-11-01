GardaWorld Completes Acquisition of Stealth Monitoring

Company to create a global champion in AI-enabled mobile and fixed video monitoring security solutions

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-minded corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions announced the completion of the acquisition of Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in cutting-edge commercial mobile and fixed video monitoring security solutions, following the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions on October 31, 2024.

Building on the foundation of the Company's successful ECAMSECURE platform, the acquisition of Stealth Monitoring will establish a global leader in AI-powered remote video monitoring solutions. This acquisition will introduce proprietary technology and extensive product expertise as well as unite the complementary strengths and industry-leading technologies of both companies, significantly elevating the value and scope of customer offerings.

Stealth Monitoring has approximately 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-minded corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.





About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is a pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 30 years. ECAMSECURE distinguishes itself as a true end-to-end security provider, delivering integrated solutions that encompass the development, monitoring, and maintenance of cutting-edge security solutions tailored to customers' precise needs. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information, visit ecamsecure.garda.com.





About Stealth Monitoring

Stealth Monitoring, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the leading provider of commercial remote video monitoring solutions across North America. The company specializes in delivering proactive and intelligent video monitoring that can enhance threat detection capabilities and help prevent crime before it occurs. Their innovative security solutions combine sophisticated technology with human intelligence and streamlined processes to effectively help deter crime and reduce costs associated with security personnel. With a workforce of over 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers, Stealth proactively monitors 100,000+ cameras every night, resulting in the deterrence of 50,000+ criminal activities, 1,000+ arrests, and the analysis of ~70,000 customer videos each year, helping to ensure the safety and security of businesses across North America. To learn more about Stealth Monitoring's award-winning live video monitoring security solutions, visit stealthmonitoring.com.

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation