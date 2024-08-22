GardaWorld Security - U.S. Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Year Running

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security – United States, a global champion in guarding and security services is proud to announce it has once again been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Out of more than 5,500 companies certified this year, GardaWorld Security – U.S. remains the only guarding security company in the country to earn this honor.

This certification recognizes employers who foster outstanding employee experiences and workplace cultures. It is awarded based on direct reporting from employees about their workplace. Overall, 79% of employees said GardaWorld Security – U.S. is a great place to work – 22 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to once again have earned the Great Place To Work Certification, as we consider our teams to be our most valuable asset," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security – U.S. "Our people are our competitive advantage. The dedication and excellence of our employees is a driving force behind our success, and our customer loyalty continues to be crucial in delivering on our mission to make the world a safer place. There is no recognition more important to us than this prestigious certification."

GardaWorld Security – U.S. provides a wealth of opportunities for individuals looking to gain experience and develop professionally in a growing industry. Offering flexible schedules, diverse assignments spanning multiple industries, training and career advancement opportunities, the company is committed to cultivating a work culture of excellence and strives to offer a best-in-class working experience.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that the Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that GardaWorld Security stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

GardaWorld Security – U.S. commitments include maintaining a comprehensive approach to health and safety standards, transparency in employee matters, accountability and support that aids individual and company growth, and robust employee engagement practices as well as providing career advancement opportunities to all individuals within the organization.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

