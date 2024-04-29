GardaWorld Security Signs Veteran Hiring Pledge

Company shows its support of military members and their families with pledge, military skills translator, and a hiring portal on Military.com

MONTREAL, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security – U.S. ("GardaWorld" or "the Company") a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, has demonstrated their support for veterans and military families by signing the Veteran Hiring Pledge on Military.com, the leading defense news and information website.

GardaWorld Security is currently showcasing their hiring pledge on their Veteran Talent Portal on Military.com which features information for veterans and military spouses about career opportunities, company culture, and the veteran friendly environment they can expect at GardaWorld. Readers can browse open jobs, find out about veterans who work there, and the company initiatives that support those who have served.

"Veterans and their spouses bring exceptional skills and discipline to our team and are valued and appreciated at GardaWorld," said Katie Morton, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at GardaWorld. "Our presence on Military.com, showcases our veteran-ready approach to hiring at GardaWorld. Veterans can use various tools such as our careers page and the Military Skills Translator to see how their experiences match with our openings."

To further support former service members in their transition to civilian life and veterans looking for a meaningful career, GardaWorld offers walk-in and virtual recruitment events, interview skill building sessions and resume review workshops.

"Companies like GardaWorld are eager to show the military and veteran population that they are veteran-ready and looking to recruit, hire and retain veteran talent. A Veteran Talent Portal on Military.com along with our Military Skills Translator and GardaWorld's pledge to hire veterans is a testament to GardaWorld's deep commitment to those who have served," said Sarah Blansett, Publisher and Vice President of Military.com.

GardaWorld strives to provide rewarding careers for veterans and reservists, appreciating their unique expertise and easing their transition into civilian roles. The company remains committed to building a diverse, skilled workforce enriched by the influence and dedication of our nation's heroes.

To learn more about GardaWorld's military support, initiatives and benefits visit GardaWorld's dedicated careers page for veterans.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash management solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

