GardaWorld's ECAMSECURE Recognized for Outstanding Security Partnership

News provided by

GardaWorld Security Corporation

11 Sep, 2023, 14:13 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company and leader in innovative, adaptable access and surveillance security solutions, clinched the Outstanding Security Partnership award at the eighth annual US Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) held at GSX in Dallas, Texas yesterday evening. These awards recognize and reward companies, people and innovation across the security sector.

ECAMSECURE garnered the accolade for its collaboration with the Los Angeles Police Department. ECAMSECURE worked with a special LAPD task force to introduce a tailor-made surveillance solution, effectively countering rampant thefts from stationary cargo trains in Los Angeles. By seamlessly integrating AI-driven cameras, night vision, pan-and-zoom capabilities, and 24/7 monitoring with secure alerts, this partnership revolutionized proactive monitoring while safeguarding law enforcement officers from unnecessary risks.

"As GardaWorld expands throughout the U.S. and world, our industry-leading position allows our businesses to champion the evolution of security services for the industry in general. Our dedicated employees are a driving force, leading the way with their expertise, innovation, and hard work to be strong partners to our clients as evidenced by this creative solution we developed with LAPD to reduce this theft problem for a major railroad customer. I am extremely proud of the innovative solutions our ECAMSECURE division brings to our customers which also serve to make our communities and world a safer place," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security Services – U.S. "Our recent earning of the Great Place To Work Certification™ recognizing employers who create an outstanding employee experience, and an amazing workplace culture is just one proof point of the dedication and motivation that the people at GardaWorld bring to our brand and our industry."

"The collaboration which was recognized at the US OSPAs is yet another example of how ECAMSECURE continues to revolutionize the virtual guard industry and how our innovative solutions help protect countless people and assets," said Lemuel Blanco, President and Chief Technology Officer, ECAMSECURE.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

About ECAMSECURE  

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is the pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 15 years. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management companies in the world. Our international reach makes us the partner of choice for private enterprise, governments, humanitarian organizations, as well as multinationals across the planet. For more information, visit ecamsecure.garda.com  

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

Also from this source

Crisis24 Unveils Crisis24 Horizon: Revolutionizing Risk Management with AI-Powered Intelligence and Global Expert Analysis

GardaWorld U.S. Security Services Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.