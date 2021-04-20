Gardein Kicks Off Plant-Based Double Take Challenge On National Look Alike Day

For inspiration, the twins created a collection of four plant-based recipes, modeling their creations off popular restaurant recipes. Their new dishes include:

Chick'n Parm Bites with Gardein Crispy Golden Chick'n Nuggets

Chips and Guac "Egg Rolls" with Gardein Beefless Tips and Street Corn Salsa

Plant-based Butter Chick'n Salad Sandwich with Gardein Plant-based Chick'n Strips

Fishless Fish and Chips Burrito with Gardein Fishless Filets and Creamy Pea Puree and Tartar Sauce

Between now and May 20th, consumers can enter for a chance to win the Plant-Based Double Take Challenge. To enter, simply swap out the meat and recreate a favorite dish using Gardein. Creations can be submitted at GardeinDoubleTake.com or by posting a photo and tagging @Gardein, including the hashtag #GardeinSweepstakes to enter on Instagram or Twitter. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See website for details.

"We're excited to partner with the best lookalikes chefs around, Adeev and Ezra Potash on National Look Alike Day," said Jill Dexter, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands. "We hope the Takeout Twins' recipes serve as inspiration for others to make their favorite meals meatless with Gardein."

"As vegetarians growing up, we are very familiar with a plant-based lifestyle and are thrilled to be partnering with Gardein to show people how tasty it can be. As we do in our own series, we are excited to show people how easy it is to recreate your favorite dishes at home," said the Potash Twins.

For more information on Gardein's full collection of plant-based beef, chicken, pork, and fish alternatives, visit gardein.com or look for Gardein in the frozen aisle. For the featured recipes from the Takeout Twins' visit readyseteat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

