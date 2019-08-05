Garden of Life® introduces first line of CBD formulas Certified THC-Free by Labdoor, the first-of-its-kind third-party authentication

"There are a lot of unfamiliar terms and claims out there as more people seek out CBD products, and Labdoor's THC-free certification cuts through the clutter, providing absolute certainty around our products," said Garden of Life President Brian Ray. "As the leader in traceable, third-party certified nutrition solutions, we're proud to be first in the industry to partner with Labdoor in bringing this line to market."

THC-free Certified by Labdoor is the industry's only third-party certification around the presence of THC in hemp-derived products, such as CBD. Labdoor's new certification tests all CBD products before they are sold, and verifies the purity and potency of supplements and CBD products through its Quality Certification. To earn Certification, products must prove through testing that their active ingredient content always matches their label claims and that all products are free of heavy metals or microbiological contamination. These two certifications combine to answer consumers' biggest questions about product safety and quality.

"Labdoor certifies each lot of Garden of Life's CBD ingredients and finished products to ensure supply chain security," said Neil Thanedar, chief executive officer of Labdoor. "Informed consumers increasingly expect all of their products to be certified by independent organizations like Labdoor, and Garden of Life's commitment to this advanced proficiency testing will help make these certifications an industry-wide standard."

Studied and formulated by experts

To create the CBD line, Garden of Life worked with David Perlmutter, M.D., America's leading neurologist. Dr. Perlmutter is a New York Times best-selling author, leader in the study of the human microbiome and the driving force behind all Dr. Formulated products.

"Garden of Life is taking CBD formulation to the next level and these products will set the standard in the field. Made from the safest, cleanest and most trusted ingredients available, this new line opens up a world of possibilities for people seeking the therapeutic benefits of CBD, without the worry of any THC being ingested in the body," said Dr. Perlmutter.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD formulas

The following products are offered in liquids, non-GMO softgels and sprays, at retailers across the country.

CBD Liquid Drops

Dr. Formulated Whole Hemp Extract liquids are stand-alone formulas available in three dosage strengths: 10mg, 30mg and 50mg. They include specially sourced Pure Essential Oils rich in terpenes, to create a more potent entourage effect. The liquid formulas come in two organic flavors: chocolate mint and peppermint.

liquids are stand-alone formulas available in three dosage strengths: 10mg, 30mg and 50mg. They include specially sourced Pure Essential Oils rich in terpenes, to create a more potent entourage effect. The liquid formulas come in two organic flavors: chocolate mint and peppermint. Dr. Formulated CBD + Stress Relief † liquid delivers 15mg CBD with clinically studied Extramel ® French melon SOD. Short for superoxide dismutase, SOD is a powerful enzyme and potent antioxidant that has been studied and shown to help manage stress.† A clinically studied dose of 140IU SOD is added per serving.

† liquid delivers 15mg CBD with clinically studied Extramel French melon SOD. Short for superoxide dismutase, SOD is a powerful enzyme and potent antioxidant that has been studied and shown to help manage stress.† A clinically studied dose of 140IU SOD is added per serving. Dr . Formulated CBD + Inflammatory Response † delivers 15mg CBD along with clinically studied Astaxanthin. The essential oils blend includes organic oils of ginger, orange, rosemary, lemongrass and eucalyptus.

† delivers 15mg CBD along with clinically studied Astaxanthin. The essential oils blend includes organic oils of ginger, orange, rosemary, lemongrass and eucalyptus. Dr. Formulated CBD + Sleep liquid provides 15mg CBD with added organic lemon balm, lavender and chamomile herbs to aid falling asleep.†

liquid provides 15mg CBD with added organic lemon balm, lavender and chamomile herbs to aid falling asleep.† Dr. Formulated CBD + Youthful Skin † liquid delivers 15mg CBD with organic lipowheat. A team of French scientists researched and developed this phytoceramide, lipid from wheat. Phytoceramides play a central role in preserving healthy-looking skin.†

† liquid delivers 15mg CBD with organic lipowheat. A team of French scientists researched and developed this phytoceramide, lipid from wheat. Phytoceramides play a central role in preserving healthy-looking skin.† Dr. Formulated CBD Pet provides 20mg CBD from Whole Hemp Extract in a peanut butter flavor.

CBD PlantGel Softgels

Garden of Life created the industry's first Non-GMO Certified softgels for the Dr. Formulated CBD products.

Dr. Formulated CBD Whole Hemp Extract is available in servings of 10mg or 30mg of CBD. The small, easy-to-swallow softgel is formulated with CBD from Whole Hemp Extract, as well as Pure Essential Oils rich in terpenes, to create a more potent entourage effect.

is available in servings of 10mg or 30mg of CBD. The small, easy-to-swallow softgel is formulated with CBD from Whole Hemp Extract, as well as Pure Essential Oils rich in terpenes, to create a more potent entourage effect. Dr. Formulated CBD + Relax delivers 15mg CBD along with 50mg L-Theanine from organic green tea extract (98 percent) with 30mg organic saffron and L-Theanine, ingredients that may promote relaxation and a sense of calm.†

delivers 15mg CBD along with 50mg L-Theanine from organic green tea extract (98 percent) with 30mg organic saffron and L-Theanine, ingredients that may promote relaxation and a sense of calm.† Dr. Formulated CBD + Turmeric provides 15mg CBD per serving along with an Inflammatory Response Blend with organic turmeric extract (50mg curcuminoids) plus ginger extract (root) extract with 10 percent gingerols and organic black pepper extract fruit (5mg). The blend of essential oils contains organic clove oil with rosemary leaf oil and organic black pepper fruit oil

provides 15mg CBD per serving along with an Inflammatory Response Blend with organic turmeric extract (50mg curcuminoids) plus ginger extract (root) extract with 10 percent gingerols and organic black pepper extract fruit (5mg). The blend of essential oils contains organic clove oil with rosemary leaf oil and organic black pepper fruit oil Dr. Formulated CBD + Sleep provides 15mg CBD along with 1200IU vitamin D3 to support sleep.† In addition to including significant amount of vitamin D3, the formula includes a sleep support blend with lemon balm, valerian and chamomile extracts, organic clove oil with rosemary leaf oil and organic black pepper fruit oil.

provides 15mg CBD along with 1200IU vitamin D3 to support sleep.† In addition to including significant amount of vitamin D3, the formula includes a sleep support blend with lemon balm, valerian and chamomile extracts, organic clove oil with rosemary leaf oil and organic black pepper fruit oil. Dr. Formulated CBD + DHA delivers 15mg CBD and a Hemp Extract Blend with 500mg DHA plus 1200IU vitamin D3, which is important for overall brain health.†

CBD Spray

Dr. Formulated CBD Whole Hemp Extract Spray delivers 5mg CBD per serving from whole hemp extract, plus specially sourced Pure Essential Oils rich in terpenes for a more potent entourage effect. It features a delicious chocolate mint taste.

How CBD products work

Cannabinoids are chemical compounds naturally found in the human body and also in hemp (cannabis) plants. Cannabinoids interact with receptors in the body to restore a normal state of healthy balance.

The cannabidiol, or CBD, present in hemp is not a psychoactive compound and will not produce a "high" effect unless it contains THC. All Garden of Life Dr. Formulated THC-free Labdoor Certified CBD products are made from American-grown hemp using a clean extraction process that is free from solvents and harsh chemicals.

"In light of the recent research regarding potential benefits of CBD, and the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018 legalizing industrial hemp containing less than 0.3 percent THC by dry weight, there has been tremendous consumer demand for CBD products," Ray added. "Our new formulas are ideal for consumers who want the benefits of CBD without the effects or implications of THC."

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life LLC is the recognized leader and innovator in whole food, science-based, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company offers more than 330 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com.

About Labdoor

Labdoor independently tests and reviews supplements and CBD so consumers can shop with simple, objective facts about the quality and safety of products they entrust with their health. Labdoor was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco. Labdoor has raised over $7 million in funding from top investors including Rock Health, Mark Cuban, Y Combinator, and Floodgate. Visit: https://labdoor.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

