Garden of Life Launches First Line of 100 Percent Traceable and Pure Essential Oils Nationwide

Designed to be used in aromatherapy, the new oils make it easy to lift one's spirits, calm the senses and enjoy many other physical and emotional benefits from some of the world's favorite scents. All are made using purity-tested ingredients that meet manufacturing guidelines for safety from the International Fragrance Association and the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association.

"Essential oils have been available for years, but very few of them are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, using purity-tested ingredients that ensure they are safe to use. Our new line of essential oils is another way to provide products that deliver on our promise to empower extraordinary health," said Brian Ray, president, Garden of Life.

The power of aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the holistic, therapeutic application of essential oils for enhancing the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health of an individual. To create essential oils, highly concentrated aromatic extracts are distilled or expressed from flowers, fruits, leaves and resins. When used with a diffuser, the fragrance of the oil spreads into the air, stimulating the brain to create a sense of well-being.

"Essential oils have a profound ability to affect our mind and body simultaneously," said Amy Galper, aromatherapy expert and co-founder of the New York Institute of Aromatic Studies. "I love partnering with Garden of Life for their essential oils because they are working on a global scale to bring the best quality, most traceable, powerful and pure essential oils to market."

Scents from around the world

Garden of Life's new organic oils are sourced from around the globe, ranging from energetic Peppermint grown in India, to calming Lavender from France and Bulgaria, to lively Lemon from Argentina. The complete line also includes Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Orange, Geranium, Lemongrass, Rosemary and Frankincense.

Garden of Life partnered with the Robertet Groupe, a fifth-generation company founded in Grasse, France and a global leader in organic essential oils, to create its new line of products and to ensure the sustainability, traceability and security of all oils used.

Lavender: Derived from the fragrant purple flowers of lavender plants grown in Bulgaria and France, Garden of Life's Lavender Organic Oil supports emotional connection, rest, contentment, calming and muscle relaxation. Offered in both a 1 oz. (30 ml.) bottle and a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Peppermint: Garden of Life Peppermint Organic Oil has a fresh, powerful and herbaceous aroma. Its cooling, awakening, energizing and refreshing feeling can be used to ease discomfort. Offered in both a 1 oz. (30 ml.) bottle and a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Lemon: Derived from the rind of lemon fruit grown on Citrus Limon trees in Argentina, the fresh aromatic scent of Garden of Life Lemon Organic Oil creates a joyful, uplifting and positive effect, while supporting clarity and focus. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Tea Tree: The freshly cut leaves of Tea Tree plants grown in South Africa create Garden of Life Tea Tree Organic Oil's fresh, lemon, spicy and camphor scent, which can give the experience of cleansing and purification. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Eucalyptus: Oils from eucalyptus leaves are associated with providing protective effects for the body. Sourced from trees grown in China, Garden of Life's Organic Eucalyptus Oil is known to provide a feeling of clarity and focus. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Sweet Orange: Derived from the peels of fresh oranges grown in the U.S., Garden of Life Sweet Orange Organic Oil offers a fresh citrusy scent that can be used to creative an uplifting, joyful and positive ambiance, helping to nourish the creative spirit. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Geranium: Fragrant geranium plants grown in the Nile Delta of Egypt are used to make Garden of Life Organic Geranium Oil. The scent of geraniums is associated with love, connection, caring, calming and compassion, as well as soothing and anti-anxiety effects. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Lemongrass: Derived from freshly cut and partially dried tropical grasses grown in India, the fresh, strong, lemon-like scent of Garden of Life Organic Lemongrass Oil can be used to create feelings of joy, calmness and relaxation. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Rosemary: Grown in the mountains of Tunisia, the leaves of Rosemary shrubs give Garden of Life Organic Rosemary Oil its fresh, heady, powerful and herbaceous scent. It can be used to support clarity, focus and protective effects. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

Frankincense: Garden of Life's Frankincense Organic Oil is made from the fragrant gum resin of trees native to Somalia. Its fresh, spicy and camphor-like aroma can be used to foster calmness, introspection, inner peace and healing. Available in a .5 oz. (15 ml.) bottle.

