Garden of Life® Launches New Baby Vitamins to Provide Optimum Wellness for Little Bundles of Joy†

Embracing Health and Immune Support For Little Ones

"With the year we just had, the focus on health and immune support is higher than ever for every member of the family – especially the little ones. Garden of Life delivers peace of mind for parents with products sourced from wholesome, clean, organic foods, while also keeping out ingredients that are bad for babies, including artificial colors, synthetic dyes, pesticides, GMOs, artificial sweeteners, added sugars and common allergens," said Garden of Life President Brian Ray. "Garden of Life's clean, effective new baby vitamin formulas are designed to give babies the very best start to life possible."

New to the Crew

The following Garden of Life products are now available at retailers across the country. Each product comes with a BPA-free syringe to add the vitamin to liquids or foods as part of proper dosing instructions.

Garden of Life baby Probiotic

Help your baby build a strong digestive and immune system with a blend of clinically studied, health-promoting probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG.† Garden of Life baby Probiotic liquid is designed for baby's colic, gas and upset stomach.† Made from certified real food, it is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes, and chemicals. For babies 6 months and older.

Garden of Life baby Plant DHA

Omega-3 DHA is an essential fatty acid your baby needs for healthy brain, eye and nervous system development, especially during the first years of life.† Garden of Life baby Plant DHA liquid delivers 600mg of omega-3 DHA in triglyceride form. Made from non-GMO algae, it is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes and chemicals. For babies over 5 pounds.

Garden of Life baby Multivitamin Liquid

Whether you breastfeed or have a picky toddler, a multivitamin liquid can help fill important nutrition gaps to ensure they're getting the nutrients they need every day.† Garden of Life baby Multivitamin Liquid is an organic daily supplement that delivers 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Made from certified real food, our multivitamin liquid is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes, and chemicals. For toddlers age 1-3 years.

Garden of Life baby Vitamin D3 Liquid

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that breast-fed or partially breast-fed infants receive 600 IU of supplemental vitamin D daily. Garden of Life baby Vitamin D3 liquid is a great way to ensure your baby gets enough support essential for growing bones, teeth and a healthy immune system.† Made from certified real food, this vitamin D3 is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes and chemicals. For toddlers ages 1-3 years.

Garden of Life baby Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for protecting the cells of your baby's body on a daily basis. Garden of Life baby Vitamin C liquid supports immune health, iron absorption, production of connective tissue and so much more.† Made from organic alma berries, this vitamin C is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes and chemicals. For toddlers ages 1-3 years.

Garden of Life baby Gripe Water

Occasional stomach upsets, colic, gas and all that crying can be draining for both baby and parents. Garden of Life's organic herbal remedy, with a blend of chamomile, fennel, lemon balm and ginger extracts, safely and effectively helps ease occasional stomach discomfort and gas often associated with colic, fussiness and hiccups.† This Gripe Water is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan and is free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes and chemicals. For babies from birth onward.

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

