Gardiner Announces Executive Leadership Roles

Gardiner, a leader in HVAC & building services in Northern Ohio, today announced key executive team roles and expanded responsibilities as it structures for continued growth. The moves announced today include:

Todd Barnhart to President, Chief Executive Officer

Barnhart, who has served as the company's President since 2017, has now officially added the title of Chief Executive Officer. The CEO role was last filled by Bob Case, who retired from the organization in 2020. For Barnhart, who also purchased majority interest in 2020, the move is less about him and more about the organization around him.

"The last couple years, we've been focused on empowering our leaders to lead," said Barnhart. "The trust and confidence that I have in our team really allows me to take on a role that is more focused on our growth, strategic direction and to ensure that we're delivering on our mission for our clients and associates. This is just part of our ongoing plan to make Gardiner the strongest organization we can for the next 60+ years."

Rob MacKinlay to EVP, CFO and Chief Operating Officer

MacKinlay, who joined Gardiner in 2020, has the added role of Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for all of the company's business operations. Bringing more than 20 years of broad business and leadership experience, MacKinlay has already demonstrated substantial impact on both strategy and day-to-day operations. He also led the company's first major acquisition as it acquired Continental Fire & Security in January.

"What Rob has brought to the organization has been invaluable," Barnhart said. "We're in a much stronger position today and Rob's leadership has already positively impacted how we run our business. His experience and expertise is critical not only to me, but to the team we're counting on to get the job done. Rob lives the idea of servant leadership every day and the COO role was a natural progression."

Dan Babic to Chief Commercial Officer

Babic rounds out the executive team with added responsibility for sales, along with marketing and client experience as Chief Commercial Officer. Having held global sales and marketing leadership roles at other organizations, Babic returned to Gardiner in 2016 and helped to lead the company's successful transition to its partnership with Daikin and later to navigate the Gardiner's pandemic strategy.

"With his versatility and blend of skills, Dan plays a key role in leading our team," Barnhart said. "The CCO role puts a focus on our clients to ensure that we're aligned as a company on delivering the full value of Gardiner to those clients. Dan's strategic vision and perspective in that role will help us to continue to grow and develop in our sales and marketing leadership as well as our overall client experience."

