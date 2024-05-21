Gardiner Announces Expansion into Fort Wayne

Leading Building Technology Company Targeting Growth in Northeast Indiana

SOLON, Ohio, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, a Northern Ohio-based leader in HVAC, building technology and services, today announced its expansion into Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. As part of this expansion, Gardiner immediately becomes the exclusive factory sales representative in the region for Daikin Applied and Daikin Comfort Technologies.

Gardiner represents Daikin, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer.

Gardiner President and CEO Todd Barnhart sees the move as a milestone in the company's commitment to continued growth. "This is a perfect next step based on what we've been able to accomplish across Northern Ohio," said Barnhart. "Our presence in Fort Wayne will not only strengthen our relationship with Daikin, but also open up new opportunities for Gardiner and our associates."

As for why Fort Wayne, Barnhart pointed to the natural fit with Gardiner's current markets, being just miles from the Ohio border. More importantly, though, he says the timing is right given the business climate in Northeast Indiana.

"Much like how people have overlooked cities like Cleveland historically, most people don't realize what's been happening in Fort Wayne over the past several years and the growth trajectory there right now. We think we can have a positive impact on that both as an employer and as a partner in the construction sector across the region. We're excited to be part of it."

The company also plans to create new jobs by hiring local associates in the Fort Wayne area and open a physical office in the Fort Wayne area in the months ahead. Gardiner EVP, CFO & COO Rob MacKinlay noted the importance of establishing a local presence and a focus on long-term investment in entering the market.

"At Gardiner, we put an emphasis on local business and long-term relationships," he said. "We believe in establishing operations in the places we do business. We look forward to assembling a world-class local team and becoming part of the business community in Greater Fort Wayne in the weeks, months and years ahead. We're going to do things the right way."

As an employer, Gardiner brings a reputation of being recognized as a perennial top workplace, being the only company to have been recognized as a Cleveland.com Top Workplace and NorthCoast99 winner every year since 2010.

To learn more, visit: www.whgardiner.com

Media Contact:

Kayla Franczak

440-248-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardiner