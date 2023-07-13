Gardiner Expands Performance Solutions Team with Key Hire

News provided by

Gardiner

13 Jul, 2023, 08:29 ET

Financial Services Executive Ron Cordaro Hired in Business Development Role

SOLON, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, a leader in building technology and services in Northern Ohio, today announced the hiring of Ron Cordaro to a key business development role. Cordaro will be joining Gardiner's Performance Solutions team, leveraging his extensive financial services experience to drive growth and bring innovative solutions to clients.

Continue Reading
Ron Cordaro
Ron Cordaro

With more than 15 years of experience across industries, Cordaro brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to Gardiner. His deep understanding of the financial services sector will be instrumental in expanding relationships in the market.

"Ron has a unique skillset that, when combined with the depth of expertise of our team at Gardiner, will be of tremendous value to our clients," said President & CEO Todd Barnhart. "This is a significant addition to Gardiner and we are happy to welcome him to the team."

In his role, Ron will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, nurturing existing client relationships, and spearheading projects to enhance Gardiner's position in the market. With his sharp analytical skills, strategic mindset and customer-centric approach, Cordaro will contribute to the continued success and growth of Gardiner.

Headquartered in Solon with offices in Akron/Canton, Toledo and Youngstown, Gardiner views its team of 250+ local associates as a differentiator in the market. Executive VP, CFO and COO Rob MacKinlay emphasized what a hire like Cordaro adds to the company.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Ron's caliber join our team," said MacKinlay. "Ron is incredibly authentic, hard-working and driven to helping people.  I'm really excited to work with Ron and witness his work with clients first hand for years to come."

In joining, Cordaro expressed his enthusiasm for joining Gardiner, stating, "I'm honored to be joining Gardiner at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory. Leaving my prior role for a new venture wasn't an easy decision for me or my family, but the leadership and the organization here are first class and I see this as a great long-term fit. I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding team that Gardiner has put together."

A Mentor, OH native, Cordaro earned his Bachelor's Degree from Case Western Reserve University and MBA from Cleveland State University. A leader in the commercial banking space for much of the last several years, Cordaro was most recently Vice President, Middle Market Manager at Fifth Third Bank. Ron serves on the board of directors for the Northern Ohio Italian American Foundation as well as Argonaut, the organization that powers the Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School in Cleveland.

Contact:
Kayla Franczak
440-248-3400
[email protected]com

SOURCE Gardiner

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.