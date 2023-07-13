Gardiner Expands Performance Solutions Team with Key Hire

Financial Services Executive Ron Cordaro Hired in Business Development Role

SOLON, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, a leader in building technology and services in Northern Ohio, today announced the hiring of Ron Cordaro to a key business development role. Cordaro will be joining Gardiner's Performance Solutions team, leveraging his extensive financial services experience to drive growth and bring innovative solutions to clients.

With more than 15 years of experience across industries, Cordaro brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to Gardiner. His deep understanding of the financial services sector will be instrumental in expanding relationships in the market.

"Ron has a unique skillset that, when combined with the depth of expertise of our team at Gardiner, will be of tremendous value to our clients," said President & CEO Todd Barnhart. "This is a significant addition to Gardiner and we are happy to welcome him to the team."

In his role, Ron will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, nurturing existing client relationships, and spearheading projects to enhance Gardiner's position in the market. With his sharp analytical skills, strategic mindset and customer-centric approach, Cordaro will contribute to the continued success and growth of Gardiner.

Headquartered in Solon with offices in Akron/Canton, Toledo and Youngstown, Gardiner views its team of 250+ local associates as a differentiator in the market. Executive VP, CFO and COO Rob MacKinlay emphasized what a hire like Cordaro adds to the company.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Ron's caliber join our team," said MacKinlay. "Ron is incredibly authentic, hard-working and driven to helping people. I'm really excited to work with Ron and witness his work with clients first hand for years to come."

In joining, Cordaro expressed his enthusiasm for joining Gardiner, stating, "I'm honored to be joining Gardiner at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory. Leaving my prior role for a new venture wasn't an easy decision for me or my family, but the leadership and the organization here are first class and I see this as a great long-term fit. I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding team that Gardiner has put together."

A Mentor, OH native, Cordaro earned his Bachelor's Degree from Case Western Reserve University and MBA from Cleveland State University. A leader in the commercial banking space for much of the last several years, Cordaro was most recently Vice President, Middle Market Manager at Fifth Third Bank. Ron serves on the board of directors for the Northern Ohio Italian American Foundation as well as Argonaut, the organization that powers the Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School in Cleveland.

