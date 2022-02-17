Gardiner Announces Leadership Promotions for Several Associates

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, a leader in HVAC & building services in Northern Ohio, today announced several promotions to support its growth and position the company to serve clients better as it builds on the company's significant growth in 2021.

The moves announced today include:

Gardiner Promotions

Lisa DeBoe, SHRM-CP to Director of Human Resources

DeBoe has been with Gardiner for more than a decade and has been heading up its recruiting, talent development and overall HR efforts since 2018. In promoting her to Director, the company cited DeBoe's work to constantly evolve Gardiner's benefits package, her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and her work with the other leaders of the company to elevate the role of HR within Gardiner.

Carole Dienes to Director of Billing

In this newly-created role, Dienes is responsible for the billing function and team across all of Gardiner's businesses. Since her start with the company in 1995, Dienes has consistently been recognized for her work ethic, attention to detail and focus on improving client experience. Most recently, she has been working in an operations management role.

Matt Field to Director of Automation Operations

In addition to leading the company's fast-growing Building AI: Applied Intelligence business, Field's responsibilities have expanded to include the operations for all of Gardiner's automation organization. Since starting with Gardiner more than 11 years ago in a project management role, Field has consistently advanced, gaining experience in every aspect of the company's automation business.

Kevin McHale to Director of Field Operations

McHale, who has been managing Gardiner's solutions operations since joining the company in 2017, will be leading all of Gardiner's field operations, including the company's extensive commercial HVAC service business. In his 20-plus year HVAC career, McHale has held service and operations leadership roles with a number of companies, including Lennox and Johnson Controls.

David Smith to Director of Sales, Performance Solutions

Smith has been leading the company's K-12 Education sales effort since joining Gardiner nearly five years ago. In this leadership role, Smith is responsible for the sales team across all vertical markets for Gardiner's performance solutions business, working with building owners to solve challenges with collaborative project delivery and financing/procurement solutions.

"Our success across the region for the past six decades has been built on having the best team in the industry," said President Todd Barnhart. "We're always excited to highlight our associates advancing in their careers and everyone in this group is remarkably deserving of their promotion."

Headquartered in Solon with offices in Akron/Canton, Toledo, Youngstown and Independence, Gardiner views its team of 250 local associates and its entrepreneurial culture as a key differentiator in the market. Barnhart, who was named President in 2017 and took a majority ownership position in the company in 2020,

emphasized the moves were driven by the company's mission of building long-term mutually beneficial relationships with its clients and associates.

"Every one of these roles is aimed at improving the experience for our clients as we grow and continuing to be a great place to work for our associates," Barnhart said. "These promotions are great examples of our commitment to investing in the professional growth of our associates and building on our strong foundation for the years to come."

About Gardiner

Gardiner is a full-service HVAC, building technology and services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities since 1962. More than 2,500 clients in Northern Ohio trust Gardiner to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, fire & security, planning and project funding challenges. Gardiner's team consists of more than 250 associates with five offices in the Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Toledo and Youngstown areas. To learn more, visit www.whgardiner.com.

SOURCE Gardiner