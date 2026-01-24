Gargle Launches "Straighten While You…"--A Hyper‑Local Clear Aligner Marketing Platform That Reaches Patients Where They Live Life

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargle, Inc., a premier dental marketing partner, officially launches its latest innovation: "Straighten While You…", a targeted digital advertising solution crafted to attract Invisalign and clear aligner patients not just when they search—but while they're living, working, and engaging with their communities.

The new offering builds on Gargle's expertise in hyper-local, lifestyle‑driven campaigns—not just keyword-based approaches. Providers can now effortlessly reach potential patients wherever they scroll, play, or commute Gargle .

Key Highlights of "Straighten While You…" include:

Custom-Branded Landing Pages: Professionally designed and hosted on a unique subdomain, these pages showcase the practice's logo, doctor bio, Google reviews, location details, and include click-to-call and contact form features.





Built-In Call Tracking & Conversion Reporting: Includes a dedicated number and access to a real-time campaign analytics dashboard with comprehensive phone and form conversion data.





Fully Managed Local Ad Campaigns: Engaging creative tailored for platforms like social media, Google, and Microsoft Ads—crafted to reflect local interests and seasonal trends.





Engaging creative tailored for platforms like social media, Google, and Microsoft Ads—crafted to reflect local interests and seasonal trends. Rotating Lifestyle-Focused Audiences: Practices can run up to four simultaneous audience-targeted campaigns—rotating every 90 days through themes like "Work," "Play," "Summer," and more—to maintain relevance and engagement.

Why It's Effective:

Traditional aligner campaigns only reach individuals actively searching for them. "Straighten While You…" intercepts untapped audiences by meeting potential patients during their normal routines—boosting visibility, inquiries, and ultimately, case acceptance rates.

How It Works (4 Easy Steps):

Onboarding call to gather brand assets, define ad focus, and configure billing.



Gargle builds the landing page, tracking systems, and ad campaign.



Campaign launch—tailored for local lifestyle appeal.



Every 90 days, the campaign can pivot audience focus to maintain effectiveness—without rebuilding from scratch.

About Gargle, Inc.:

Gargle is a full-service dental marketing agency offering bespoke solutions—from SEO, websites, PPC, and social media—to tailored ad campaigns and robust reporting dashboards. They serve dental professionals with personalized strategies, transparent analytics, and a human-first support model Gargle+1 .

