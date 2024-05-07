Garland Technology Announces Master Distribution Agreement with Mira Security

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading manufacturer of Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, Inline Bypass, and Hardware Data Diodes, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Mira Security, creator of advanced decrypting technology. This partnership gives Garland Technology the rights to distribute Mira Security's commercial solutions worldwide.

Since 2011, Garland Technology has been helping companies' IT and OT network monitoring and cyber security technologies deliver their promise of performance and protection because Garland Technology reliably delivers all of the network packets the solutions need to perform. With this new partnership, customers can now increase the performance of and enhance the effectiveness of these technologies by removing any blind spots in the network caused by encrypted traffic.

"Encrypted network traffic is the norm in enterprise networks today, with over 90% of north/south traffic and over 65% of east/west traffic being encrypted. As TLS 1.3 improves the security provided through encryption, it also reduces the visibility for security devices that do not decrypt traffic," said Chris Bihary, CEO & Co-Founder of Garland Technology. "Fortunately, installing our EdgeLens Inline External Bypass at the edge of the network and pairing with Mira Security's Encrypted Traffic Orchestrator ensures that inline and out-of-band tools can see encrypted traffic."

"This partnership allows Mira Security to broaden our reach with the industry's most powerful decrypting solution that automatically detects SSL, TLS, and SSH traffic and feeds it to one or more security tools that detect and mitigate any threats that may be present," said Niel Viljoen, CEO of Mira Security. "Garland Technology's global channel will help more organizations eliminate blind spots caused by encrypted traffic."

Under the terms of this distribution agreement Garland Technology will:

Offer a procurement channel of Mira Security's commercial portfolio to enterprise companies and public agencies.

Enable Garland Technology's distributors and resellers the opportunity to sell a combined solution of Garland Technology's EdgeLens Inline External Bypass and Mira Security's Encrypted Traffic Orchestrator (ETO) to its stakeholders.

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader in IT and OT network solutions for enterprises, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. To help identify the right IT/OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com .

About Mira Security

Mira Security's mission is to provide visibility into network traffic as our customers transition to higher speeds and new architectures, and to eliminate the compromise between privacy and security along their journey. We will build lasting relationships with our valued customers and partners and deliver innovative encryption software and products. Mira Security's products are developed in labs in Pittsburgh, PA and Centurion, South Africa. To learn more about Mira Security and its products, please visit www.mirasecurity.com .

Media Contact:

Jason Drewniak

716-242-8469

[email protected]

