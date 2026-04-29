Garlock/C-P Wins Flexographic Technical Association Sustainability Excellence Award for Die-Cut Rollstock Using Compostable Materials

YORK, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garlock/C-P, a North American leader in sustainable and compostable flexible packaging, today announced it has won a Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) award for Sustainability Excellence on April 26, 2026. The company was recognized in the Product/Processes category for its development of die-cut rollstock (DCRS) using compostable materials.

FTA's honors and awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the flexographic industry. Each winning individual, company, product, and print is chosen by industry members, and recipients are announced at the annual Awards Banquet, which takes place on the first day of FORUM INFOFLEX. The Sustainability Excellence Award highlights organizations making measurable progress through material innovation, process improvements, and sustainable production practices across the packaging value chain. Companies were judged on three categories: Innovations in Sustainability, Sustainability Programs, and Sustainability Products/Processes.

Garlock/C-P's conventional DCRS product is a patented technology that combines paper and film using polyethylene extrudate to create a bag with a window. The die-cut process provides a wide range of customizable window shapes and sizes. The product is provided in rollstock that can be formed on packaging equipment with hermetic seals, which allows for gas-flush and high packaging efficiency.

"Our customers love the DCRS product, but they want a more sustainable offering that addresses EPR regulations and other market demands. The new DCRS has been redesigned with biopolymer materials that degrade in industrial compost environment and are testing backyard compost as well," said Dan Collins, VP of Technology and Sustainability. "We utilized all compostable biopolymer materials to make this product, from the paper, the film liner, as well as the extrudate. The new product maintains its characteristics that are important, such as barriers to protect the food and high-speed fill rates."

The DCRS using compostable materials reduces fossil plastic consumption, lowers greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which lowers the carbon footprint, and reduces waste going to the landfill. The new compostable structure:

Eliminates Chlorine/PVDC risk by replacing the PVDC-coated film

Diverts ~614 tons/year from the landfill when disposed of properly

Reduces GHG by ~557 metric tons CO 2 e

e Displaces ~675,000 lbs of fossil-derived plastic

"This innovation is a direct result of the C-P technical team's work prior to our merger, and it reflects the kind of practical, sustainable solutions we are now scaling across the combined organization. As our customers push toward more circular packaging systems, this compostable solution represents a meaningful step forward in improving end-of-life outcomes—designed to perform on the line and scale in real operations without compromise. This award is further evidence of how we lead—by bringing forward solutions that work in the real world," said CEO Greg Powell.

In addition to compostable products, Garlock/C-P's GreenStream™ sustainable product line also includes products designed for recyclability, packaging that includes post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, and materials made from renewable resources.

About Garlock/C-P

Garlock/C-P is one of the leading North American flexible packaging companies serving many of the country's top fresh produce and consumer packaged goods brands. Bringing together the complementary strengths of Garlock Flexibles and C-P Flexible Packaging, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative packaging solutions, including HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink and stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, and compostable and recyclable flexible packaging formats.

With more than three decades of flexible packaging expertise and a legacy dating back to 1958, Garlock/C-P is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, operational excellence, and customer partnership. Operating ten manufacturing facilities across North America, Garlock/C-P combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with a culture of continuous improvement to deliver efficiency, reliability, and scalable growth solutions to its customers. Learn more at www.garlockflexibles.com and www.cpflexpack.com.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh / Tim Hay

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SOURCE Garlock/C-P