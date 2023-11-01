Garmin announces third quarter 2023 results

Company reports double-digit third quarter revenue and operating income growth

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for third quarter 2023 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.28 billion , a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter

, a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter Record third quarter revenue in four of five segments

Gross margin and operating margin were 57.0%, and 21.2%

Operating income was $270 million , a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter

, a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter GAAP EPS of $1.34 and pro forma EPS (1) of $1.41 , representing 14% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

and pro forma EPS of , representing 14% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter Generated strong operating cash flows of $357 million and free cash flow (1) of $312 million

and free cash flow of Launched new fitness wearables with robust health and wellness features

Ranked #1 in avionics product support for the 20 th consecutive year by Aviation International News

consecutive year by Aviation International News Named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) for the ninth consecutive year and received five Product of Excellence Awards

Completed the strategic acquisition of JL Audio, strengthening our marine entertainment product portfolio

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



YoY



September 30,



September 24,



YoY





2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Net sales

$ 1,277,531



$ 1,140,434



12 %



$ 3,745,751



$ 3,553,931



5 %

Fitness



352,976





279,875



26 %





932,561





772,867



21 %

Outdoor



433,997





406,832



7 %





1,210,773





1,318,810



(8) %

Aviation



198,160





188,043



5 %





629,195





567,548



11 %

Marine



182,248





196,506



(7) %





677,026





693,369



(2) %

Auto OEM



110,150





69,178



59 %





296,196





201,337



47 %



















































Gross margin %



57.0 %



58.8 %









57.2 %



58.0 %



























































Operating income %



21.2 %



21.0 %









20.1 %



21.4 %



























































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 1.34



$ 1.09



23 %



$ 3.90



$ 3.52



11 %

Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 1.41



$ 1.24



14 %



$ 3.88



$ 3.79



2 %



















































(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS and free cash flow



Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We delivered outstanding performance in the third quarter with double-digit percentage growth in revenue, operating income, and earnings. Looking ahead, we are well positioned for the holiday selling season with a strong lineup of innovative products which gives us confidence to raise our outlook for the remainder of the year." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 26% in the third quarter with growth across all categories led by strong demand for wearables. Gross and operating margins were 54% and 21%, respectively, resulting in $75 million of operating income. During the quarter, we introduced the new Venu® 3 smartwatch family in two sizes, as well as the value packed vívoactive® 5 with a bright AMOLED display. We also recently announced the expansion of our ECG App to additional smartwatches. This FDA-cleared and clinically-validated app lets even more Garmin customers record an ECG and check for signs of atrial fibrillation right from their smartwatch.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 7% in the third quarter with growth across multiple categories led by adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 62% and 31%, respectively, resulting in $136 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the tactix® 7 AMOLED Edition, which expands our offering of wearables with AMOLED displays. This highly versatile smartwatch includes a night vision compatible flashlight and up to 31 days of battery life. We recently announced the MARQ® Carbon collection featuring a watch case and bezel inlay machined from a uniquely engineered material called Fused Carbon Fiber™—making it distinctive, strong, lightweight, and ready for adventure.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 5% in the third quarter driven by growth in OEM product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 25%, respectively, resulting in $49 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced additional certifications for our GFC 500/600 autopilot, bringing the performance and safety enhancing benefits of our flight control technology to more aircraft models. We recently announced a long-term agreement to provide state-of-the-art G3000® integrated flight decks to BETA Technologies for its all-electric aircraft.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment decreased 7% in the third quarter with declines across multiple categories partially offset by contributions from JL Audio. Gross and operating margins were 52% and 13%, respectively, resulting in $24 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the GPSMAP® 9000 series in multiple sizes including the 27-inch GPSMAP 9227 that was recognized with an Innovation Award at the recent International Boatbuilders' Exhibition. We were recently named Manufacturer of the Year and received five Product of Excellence Awards from the NMEA, and the Most Innovative Marine Company by Soundings Trade Only, a leading marine trade publication.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment grew 59% during the third quarter primarily due to increased shipments of domain controllers. Gross margin was 21% and the operating loss narrowed to $14 million in the quarter. During the quarter, domain controller deliveries continued to ramp up across the BMW lineup. We also experienced strong growth in the infotainment category with contributions from Yamaha Motorsports and Honda motorcycles.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $458 million, a 6% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 6% primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising expenses increased 7% primarily due to higher cooperative advertising spend.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter was 8.0%. Excluding $2 million of income tax expense due to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets associated with a state tax rate change, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the third quarter of 2023 was 7.2% compared to 4.3% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in the pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction.

In the third quarter of 2023, we generated strong operating cash flows of $357 million and free cash flow(1) of $312 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $140 million and repurchased approximately $9 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $18 million remaining as of September 30, 2023, in the share repurchase program authorized through December 29, 2023. Including the funding of the strategic acquisition of JL Audio, we ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.8 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2023 Fiscal Year Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first three quarters of 2023 and the closing of our acquisition of JL Audio, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $5.150 billion and pro forma EPS of $5.25 based on gross margin of 56.7%, operating margin of 19.8% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of 8.5%. This expected pro forma EPS of $5.25 includes approximately $0.05 of dilutive impact related to newly acquired JL Audio (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend:

The board of directors has established December 29, 2023, as the payment date for the third dividend installment of $0.73 per share with a record date of December 15, 2023. At the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 30, 2023 and September 29, 2023. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installment as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share March 29, 2024

March 15, 2024

$0.73

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

An archive of the live webcast will be available until November 1, 2024 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2023 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2022 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of September 30, 2023. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)







































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



September 30,



September 24,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net sales

$ 1,277,531



$ 1,140,434



$ 3,745,751



$ 3,553,931

Cost of goods sold



548,962





469,935





1,604,945





1,492,126

Gross profit



728,569





670,499





2,140,806





2,061,805



































Advertising expense



35,158





32,888





111,849





110,378

Selling, general and administrative expense



201,470





189,546





609,800





571,541

Research and development expense



221,572





208,692





667,451





619,215

Total operating expense



458,200





431,126





1,389,100





1,301,134



































Operating income



270,369





239,373





751,706





760,671



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



19,803





10,472





54,461





26,520

Foreign currency gains (losses)



(11,539)





(29,863)





6,946





(55,809)

Other income



938





285





4,206





3,716

Total other income (expense)



9,202





(19,106)





65,613





(25,573)



































Income before income taxes



279,571





220,267





817,319





735,098

Income tax provision



22,328





9,419





69,810





54,785

Net income

$ 257,243



$ 210,848



$ 747,509



$ 680,313



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.34



$ 1.09



$ 3.91



$ 3.53

Diluted

$ 1.34



$ 1.09



$ 3.90



$ 3.52



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



191,435





192,672





191,409





192,878

Diluted



191,868





193,105





191,772





193,378



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























September 30, 2023



December 31,

2022

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,422,855



$ 1,279,194

Marketable securities



273,050





173,288

Accounts receivable, net



721,137





656,847

Inventories



1,439,894





1,515,045

Deferred costs



15,296





14,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



284,682





315,915

Total current assets



4,156,914





3,955,151



















Property and equipment, net



1,187,375





1,147,005

Operating lease right-of-use assets



140,635





138,040

Noncurrent marketable securities



1,081,674





1,208,360

Deferred income tax assets



514,876





441,071

Noncurrent deferred costs



10,538





9,831

Goodwill



594,449





567,994

Other intangible assets, net



185,835





178,461

Other noncurrent assets



92,726





85,257

Total assets

$ 7,965,022



$ 7,731,170



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 268,030



$ 212,417

Salaries and benefits payable



196,665





176,114

Accrued warranty costs



53,533





50,952

Accrued sales program costs



71,558





97,772

Other accrued expenses



208,717





197,376

Deferred revenue



98,289





91,092

Income taxes payable



151,559





246,180

Dividend payable



279,447





139,732

Total current liabilities



1,327,798





1,211,635



















Deferred income tax liabilities



116,419





129,965

Noncurrent income taxes payable



24,577





34,627

Noncurrent deferred revenue



35,525





35,702

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



111,035





114,541

Other noncurrent liabilities



388





360



















Stockholders' equity:















Shares (195,880 and 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,387 and 191,623 shares outstanding)



19,588





17,979

Additional paid-in capital



2,100,357





2,042,472

Treasury stock (4,493 and 6,454 shares)



(331,393)





(475,095)

Retained earnings



4,721,555





4,733,517

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(160,827)





(114,533)

Total stockholders' equity



6,349,280





6,204,340

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,965,022



$ 7,731,170



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























39-Weeks Ended





September 30,

2023



September 24,

2022

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 747,509



$ 680,313

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



98,483





88,005

Amortization



33,751





34,349

Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(50)





(1,652)

Unrealized foreign currency losses



9,927





45,498

Deferred income taxes



(90,214)





(101,133)

Stock compensation expense



66,214





57,871

Realized loss on marketable securities



56





982

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(54,756)





156,666

Inventories



111,459





(442,312)

Other current and noncurrent assets



28,288





29,299

Accounts payable



55,340





(64,199)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities



430





(84,287)

Deferred revenue



7,063





(3,299)

Deferred costs



(1,152)





3,426

Income taxes



(102,024)





20,067

Net cash provided by operating activities



910,324





419,594



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(144,876)





(184,928)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



157





1,693

Purchase of intangible assets



(1,175)





(1,411)

Purchase of marketable securities



(116,039)





(1,044,942)

Redemption of marketable securities



145,094





923,894

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(150,853)





(13,455)

Net cash used in investing activities



(267,692)





(319,149)



















Financing activities:















Dividends



(419,166)





(399,074)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards



21,946





41,052

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards



(9,397)





(14,750)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan



(79,533)





(105,206)

Net cash used in financing activities



(486,150)





(477,978)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(12,854)





(38,265)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



143,628





(415,798)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,279,912





1,498,843

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,423,540



$ 1,083,045



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



The Company announced an organization realignment in January 2023, which combined the consumer auto operating segment with the outdoor operating segment. As a result, the Company's operating segments, which also represent our reportable segments, are fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, and auto OEM. Results for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended September 24, 2022 have been recast below to conform with the current period presentation. This change had no effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations.





Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto

OEM



Total

13-Weeks Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 352,976



$ 433,997



$ 198,160



$ 182,248



$ 110,150



$ 1,277,531

Gross profit



190,685





270,774





148,364





95,186





23,560





728,569

Operating income (loss)



74,614





136,401





49,269





23,850





(13,765)





270,369



















































13-Weeks Ended September 24, 2022

Net sales

$ 279,875



$ 406,832



$ 188,043



$ 196,506



$ 69,178



$ 1,140,434

Gross profit



147,716





250,412





137,732





110,747





23,892





670,499

Operating income (loss)



40,850





122,947





48,487





44,950





(17,861)





239,373



















































39-Weeks Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 932,561



$ 1,210,773



$ 629,195



$ 677,026



$ 296,196



$ 3,745,751

Gross profit



484,759





755,800





463,774





365,162





71,311





2,140,806

Operating income (loss)



139,651





351,399





169,730





142,135





(51,209)





751,706



















































39-Weeks Ended September 24, 2022

Net sales

$ 772,867



$ 1,318,810



$ 567,548



$ 693,369



$ 201,337



$ 3,553,931

Gross profit



387,921





819,376





413,206





376,734





64,568





2,061,805

Operating income (loss)



64,894





439,129





150,359





172,451





(66,162)





760,671



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



YoY



September 30,



September 24,



YoY





2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Net sales

$ 1,277,531



$ 1,140,434



12 %



$ 3,745,751



$ 3,553,931



5 %

Americas



628,157





563,310



12 %





1,881,710





1,780,117



6 %

EMEA



439,123





382,865



15 %





1,252,526





1,192,893



5 %

APAC



210,251





194,259



8 %





611,515





580,921



5 %



















































EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



September 30,



September 24,





2023



2022



2023



2022





$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)

GAAP income tax provision

$ 22,328





8.0 %

$ 9,419





4.3 %

$ 69,810





8.5 %

$ 54,785





7.5 % Pro forma discrete tax item:































































Tax effect of state rate change(2)



(2,269)













—













(2,269)













—









Pro forma income tax provision

$ 20,059





7.2 %

$ 9,419





4.3 %

$ 67,541





8.3 %

$ 54,785





7.5 %

































































(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



































































(2) In third quarter 2023, the Company recognized $2.3 million of tax expense due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets associated with the change in corporate income tax rate for

the state of Kansas. The impact of the revaluation of these deferred tax assets was not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings.



Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



September 30,



September 24,





2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP net income

$ 257,243



$ 210,848



$ 747,509



$ 680,313

Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



11,539





29,863





(6,946)





55,809

Tax effect of foreign currency gains/ losses(2)



(828)





(1,277)





574





(4,159)

Pro forma discrete tax item(3)



2,269





—





2,269





—

Pro forma net income

$ 270,223



$ 239,434



$ 743,406



$ 731,963



































GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.34



$ 1.09



$ 3.91



$ 3.53

Diluted

$ 1.34



$ 1.09



$ 3.90



$ 3.52



































Pro forma net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.41



$ 1.24



$ 3.88



$ 3.79

Diluted

$ 1.41



$ 1.24



$ 3.88



$ 3.79



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



191,435





192,672





191,409





192,878

Diluted



191,868





193,105





191,772





193,378



































(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant

cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.



































(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rates of 7.2% and 8.3% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 30, 2023,

respectively and 4.3% and 7.5% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 24, 2022, respectively.



































(3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.



Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 30,



September 24,



September 30,



September 24,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 357,412



$ 154,118



$ 910,324



$ 419,594

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(45,530)





(50,130)





(144,876)





(184,928)

Free Cash Flow

$ 311,882



$ 103,988



$ 765,448



$ 234,666



Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2023 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.03 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 30, 2023.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not additional significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2023, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

