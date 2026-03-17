Garmin customers can stay connected with WhatsApp on their smartwatch

Customers can read, reply and react to messages right from their wrist

OLATHE, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced a new WhatsApp app for select Garmin smartwatches, now available for free in the Connect IQ™ Store. Those with a compatible smartwatch, including select fēnix®, Forerunner®, Venu® and vívoactive® products, can quickly communicate with others—all while keeping their phone in their pocket1.

When using the WhatsApp app on their smartwatch, Garmin customers can:

Garmin customers can use the free WhatsApp app to read, reply and react to messages right on their smartwatch.

View recent messages and conversations at a glance

Read and reply to messages using the built-in keyboard

Quickly send emojis and reactions to messages

See more chat history with up to 10 messages shown on screen

See incoming calls with the option to decline

As always, personal messages and calls on WhatsApp remain protected by end-to-end encryption, so only the user and the person they are talking to can read or listen to them.

Garmin customers can download the WhatsApp app now in the Connect IQ Store.

Furthering innovation through the Garmin developer program

WhatsApp is the first and only third-party messaging app currently available on Garmin smartwatches, made possible through Garmin's robust developer program and Connect IQ platform.

"Collaborating with WhatsApp underscores the strength and momentum of the Garmin Connect IQ ecosystem. By bringing a global messaging brand like WhatsApp to select Garmin smartwatches, we're giving customers another meaningful way to stay connected—whether they're training, exploring or simply on the move."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

"WhatsApp helps people stay connected no matter what platform they use. We're proud to bring WhatsApp to Garmin smartwatches, so that more people can keep their private conversations going right from their wrist."

—Nikhil Joshi, Director of Product Management at Meta

For those interested in building unique wearable experiences leveraging Garmin device sensors and features, click here to learn more about developing in Connect IQ.

The Connect IQ Store is an all-in-one source for Garmin customers looking to personalize their compatible Garmin devices. With thousands of options to choose from, users can download apps, watch faces, music streaming services and more right to their device. The Connect IQ Store is accessible through the Google Play and Apple App Store. For more information, email our media team or connect with us on LinkedIn .

1 Requires a paired Apple® or Android™ smartphone with the WhatsApp mobile app.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, fēnix, Forerunner, Venu and vívoactive are registered trademarks and Connect IQ is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About WhatsApp

More than 3 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. WhatsApp is free and offers simple, secure, reliable messaging and calling, all over the world.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Garmin

Stephanie Kelner and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

[email protected]

WhatsApp

Ellie Heatrick

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.