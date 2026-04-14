The most connected D2 series smartwatch yet, pairs the latest in aviation tools with satellite and cellular connectivity

OLATHE, Kan., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced D2™ Mach 2 Pro, the ultimate aviator smartwatch equipped with inReach® technology for two-way satellite and cellular connectivity1 between flights – giving aviators access to text messaging, voice calling, SOS capabilities and more without a cell phone connection. Boasting a sunlight readable 1.4" AMOLED touchscreen display, D2 Mach 2 Pro includes a suite of aviation tools including advanced aviation maps, pilot health monitoring features, aviation weather reports, PlaneSync™ compatibility and more. Available in a 51mm case, D2 Mach 2 Pro includes a Carbon Gray diamond-like carbon titanium bezel, Chestnut Leather and Silicone QuickFit® watch bands, built-in speaker and microphone and superior battery life.

Garmin unveils D2 Mach 2 Pro, its first aviator smartwatch with inReach technology

"From the hangar to the great outdoors, D2 Mach 2 Pro helps aviators stay connected, even without their smartphone. Satellite and LTE connectivity allows aviators to keep in touch with family or get help if needed, adding extra peace of mind right on their wrist. Every pilot on the planet should have this new smartwatch."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

Stay connected without a phone

Designed for those moments where a phone is out of reach, D2 Mach 2 Pro has built-in inReach technology for satellite and cellular connectivity. LTE connectivity provides phone-free access to features like voice calls and messaging, LiveTrack™ location sharing, text messaging and more. With a satellite connection, users can send messages and location check-ins as well as keep an eye on latest weather forecast. In the event of an emergency, SOS capabilities can be triggered right from the wrist to get help from the Garmin Response℠ coordination center, where skilled emergency response coordinators are ready at any time.

Loaded with aviation and smartwatch tools

D2 Mach 2 Pro is designed for life both in and out of the cockpit, boasting on-device navigation, advanced aviation maps, avionics connectivity2, on-device voice commands and more. The built-in LED flashlight features variable intensities of white light and a red light, plus the Red Shift Mode changes the entire watch interface to shades of red to help preserve night vision for pilots during nighttime flight operations. With 24/7 health monitoring and in-flight biometrics tracking, as well as more than 100 activities, D2 Mach 2 Pro enables pilots to stay on top of their well-being. Created for the most demanding pilot lifestyles, D2 Mach 2 Pro gets up to 24 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

D2 Mach 2 Pro will debut in the Garmin exhibit at the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, held April 14-19 in Lakeland, Fla. The smartwatch is available now to purchase on Garmin.com and has a suggested retail prices of $1,549.99. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/D2.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

1 Active subscription required; LTE network coverage and satellite connectivity are not available in all countries. Not for use in-flight. Check Garmin.com/d2mach2procoverage for requirements and to see which services are accessible in your area — or in countries to where you may be traveling. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit satellite communication devices; it is the user's responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws.

2 Receiving avionics alerts and position data requires the Garmin Pilot app for Apple® mobile devices.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, inReach and QuickFit are registered trademarks, D2, PlaneSync and LiveTrack are trademarks and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.