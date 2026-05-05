Garmin redefines luxury home audio with revolutionary new Primacy® system from JL Audio®

Unparalleled acoustic experience blends performance-driven sound with visual elegance

OLATHE, Kan., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today unveiled JL Audio Primacy, a premium home audio system that offers extraordinary sound performance that's tuned exactly for each listener's space. Available with full-size T6 three-way tower loudspeakers or compact S3 two-way stand-mount loudspeakers, Primacy redefines high-end audio by combining the amplifier, signal processing and loudspeaker to deliver a speaker system that sounds just as remarkable as it looks—without clutter or complication. What's more, the system is controlled and enhanced with the CS centerpiece, an elegant yet powerful networked streamer, preamplifier and room optimization processor that, when combined with the loudspeakers, sets a new standard for sonic experience.

Garmin has introduced JL Audio Primacy, a luxury home audio system that delivers high-performance sound tailored to the listener’s space, combining advanced technology with elegant design.

"Primacy reflects our unwavering commitment to integrate modern lifestyles and technologies into luxury audio that's high performing, beautifully built and uniquely optimized for the space it's in. The ultimate audio experience, Primacy lets you listen to music, movies and games like you're there live, inside the scene, with amazing clarity of every sound."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Performance-Driven Sound

Active Design: Primacy loudspeakers replace traditional energy-draining passive components with fully active designs featuring precise DSP-based audio filtering. Each loudspeaker features multiple built-in amplifiers – one for each driver section – employing the most advanced switching technology from JL Audio. DSP filtering occurs at the input of each of the active amplifier channels for optimal control and damping over each moving diaphragm.

Primacy loudspeakers replace traditional energy-draining passive components with fully active designs featuring precise DSP-based audio filtering. Each loudspeaker features multiple built-in amplifiers – one for each driver section – employing the most advanced switching technology from JL Audio. DSP filtering occurs at the input of each of the active amplifier channels for optimal control and damping over each moving diaphragm. Beautifully Crafted Alloy Enclosure: Each loudspeaker features a single cast, precision‑machined aluminum‑alloy enclosure with integrated internal bracing and woofer ports to deliver exceptional resonance control, structural integrity and acoustic performance.

Each loudspeaker features a single cast, precision‑machined aluminum‑alloy enclosure with integrated internal bracing and woofer ports to deliver exceptional resonance control, structural integrity and acoustic performance. Primacy Automatic Room Optimization (P.A.R.O.): Audio signals are automatically adjusted to deliver an optimized listening experience to specific locations in the room based on the user's preference.

Audio signals are automatically adjusted to deliver an optimized listening experience to specific locations in the room based on the user's preference. High-Performance Triple-Core DSP: A digital signal processor, operating at 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution, provides precise control over crossover filters, equalization, dynamics, delay and phase.

A digital signal processor, operating at 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution, provides precise control over crossover filters, equalization, dynamics, delay and phase. Dante® Digital Network: Built-in professional, studio-grade audio/video networking technology, Dante is built into each Primacy loudspeaker and establishes a routing, control and audio connection that streams pristine digital audio directly to the Primacy loudspeakers' internal amplifiers.

Video: Experience Luxury Audio with Primacy

The Peak of Simplicity and Performance

Primacy Centerpiece: Control and enhance a Primacy audio system with the luxury centerpiece stereo system controller that includes a source connection component, tabletop remote and options to stream audio via a connected device. The Primacy centerpiece offers an elegant design that blends into its surroundings, ensuring prime integration with its environment.

When paired with a centerpiece, the system utilizes P.A.R.O. to precisely tune for the perfect tone. P.A.R.O. measures and optimizes the entire system – as well as any additional powered subwoofers – and automatically optimizes crossovers, levels, equalization and delay for each driver section to guarantee the best possible sound in any room.

The centerpiece connects to the Primacy loudspeakers via Dante networking, preserving a high-resolution digital signal flow, and includes a wireless, Wi-Fi®-connected tabletop remote controller that features a weighted volume knob and touch buttons to select source, profile and more. Audio can be streamed from the listener's favorite online sources; Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, plus Roon Ready, Apple Airplay® and Google Cast are all supported by the centerpiece.

Primacy App: For added convenience, audio and room optimization control can be done from the companion Primacy app. Plus, the app can also be used to create, store and name listening profiles optimized for different listening positions, equalization preference and activities.

Premium Finishes: Primacy loudspeakers can be customized with a variety of beautiful finishes to complement the design of any room.

JL Audio Primacy is available now. To learn more, please visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin and its audio brands – JL Audio and Fusion – are committed to developing and delivering world-class audio entertainment solutions, including high-performance stereos, speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components for the marine, car, RV, powersports and home markets. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin_audio on social or follow the Garmin blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Primacy and JL Audio are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Hysell and Connor Hoffman // 913-397-8200 // [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.