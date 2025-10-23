Garmin teams up with Truemed to unlock HSA/FSA funds for fitness products

Reimbursement program allows qualified U.S. customers to use pre-tax dollars on smartwatches and cycling products

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is teaming up with healthcare payments provider Truemed to help qualified customers tap into pre-tax HSA/FSA funds for reimbursement of qualifying purchases of fēnix®, Forerunner®, Instinct®, Lily®, Venu®, vívoactive® and vívosmart® smartwatches and fitness trackers, as well as Tacx® cycling trainers and Edge® cycling computers. Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) allow consumers to use pre-tax dollars to pay for healthcare expenses, saving up to 30% on select Garmin products.

"We are thrilled to work with Truemed to provide qualified customers with an easy and convenient way to extend their purchasing power by using pre-tax dollars to buy eligible Garmin products. This exciting collaboration is one more way Garmin is helping empower our customers to reach their health and fitness goals." —Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales and Marketing

The collaboration between Garmin and Truemed will help eligible customers prioritize their health journeys and enjoy significant cost savings on Garmin's premium fitness smartwatches and cycling products that are beloved by athletes and performance-minded customers all over the world.

" By collaborating with Garmin, a leading global brand, Truemed enables qualified individuals to use their HSA/FSA funds to proactively prevent and monitor health conditions with Garmin's eligible fitness products. This collaboration expands financial accessibility to effective lifestyle interventions and helps drive meaningful, lasting improvements in users' health ." —Justin Mares, Co-Founder and CEO of Truemed

Here's how it works:

Make your purchase: Use your normal payment method to complete the purchase of any eligible Garmin product.

Use your normal payment method to complete the purchase of any eligible Garmin product. Complete a health assessment: On your order confirmation screen or email, click the link to fill out a private health survey. A licensed provider will review your answers to determine eligibility, and eligible customers will receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) within 1-2 days.

On your order confirmation screen or email, click the link to fill out a private health survey. A licensed provider will review your answers to determine eligibility, and eligible customers will receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) within 1-2 days. Submit for HSA/FSA reimbursement: Follow the guide included with your LMN to submit your purchase for reimbursement. Claims are usually paid out in 2-4 weeks.

For more information on how to leverage HSA/FSA benefits to reimburse your purchase of Garmin products, visit Garmin.com/truemed. Or check out our blog post.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog .

1 Savings based on use of pre-tax dollars instead of after-tax dollars and assumes 30% combined tax rate from all applicable federal, state, and FICA taxes. Individual tax rates vary.

