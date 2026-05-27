Never miss a word on the water with Garmin Signal VHF marine radios

Modern compact VHF radios bring built-in AIS, advanced noise cancellation and cutting-edge 3.5-inch color touchscreens

OLATHE, Kan., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced the Garmin Signal™ VHF 400 and VHF 220 all-in-one marine radios designed to help boaters stay connected and aware of their surroundings on the water. Boasting a revolutionary sleek design, the Garmin Signal VHF radios take up minimal space at the helm and feature an industry-first 3.5-inch color touchscreen with edge-to-edge glass. The premium Garmin Signal VHF 400 enhances situational awareness by offering an integrated Class B AIS (Automatic Identification System) transponder2, which transmits vessel name, position, course and speed to nearby AIS-equipped vessels.

All-in-one marine radios help boaters stay connected and aware of their surroundings on the water.

"When performance and reliability are of utmost importance, the new Garmin Signal VHF radios provide mariners with peace of mind on the water. With a compact, yet modern design, the all-in-one radios offer advanced software features to enable reliable offshore communication when boaters need it most." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales & Marketing

World class performance

Leveraging Garmin's most forward-thinking radio technology into one of the world's smallest all-in-one marine radios, the Garmin Signal VHF series provides reliability on the water:

Communicate clearly: Remove unnecessary radio noise with automated squelch and adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically works to tune out background noise, for superior VHF audio clarity when transmitting or receiving voice communication.

Remove unnecessary radio noise with automated squelch and adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically works to tune out background noise, for superior VHF audio clarity when transmitting or receiving voice communication. VHF playback: Automatically record up to three minutes of audio transmission from any active channel. The radio can record three different channels simultaneously. Advanced watch modes also allow captains to listen to six channels at the same time for VHF activity.

Automatically record up to three minutes of audio transmission from any active channel. The radio can record three different channels simultaneously. Advanced watch modes also allow captains to listen to six channels at the same time for VHF activity. Boat-to-boat calling: Transmit a distress signal to nearby vessels with the distress button which uses Class D DSC (Digital Selective Calling) to automatically send crucial information that can help emergency responders. Effortlessly make a DSC call to nearby vessels from the AIS plotter screen.

Transmit a distress signal to nearby vessels with the distress button which uses Class D DSC (Digital Selective Calling) to automatically send crucial information that can help emergency responders. Effortlessly make a DSC call to nearby vessels from the AIS plotter screen. Fist mic: Hear audio over engine, wave and wind noise with the included fist mic that features a loud built-in speaker (95 dBA at 0.5 meters), adaptive background noise cancellation and can be mounted in an optimal position, even away from the head unit.

Hear audio over engine, wave and wind noise with the included fist mic that features a loud built-in speaker (95 dBA at 0.5 meters), adaptive background noise cancellation and can be mounted in an optimal position, even away from the head unit. Simple installation: With the Garmin Signal VHF 400, transmit and receive VHF/DSC/AIS communication from a single VHF antenna2. Includes integrated GPS antenna/receiver, built-in advanced diagnostics tools and support for 12 and 24 V electrical systems.

Radio control away from the helm

Control a Garmin Signal VHF 400 or VHF 220 with the new Garmin Signal RM 100 remote station. The premium fixed-mount head unit allows mariners to connect via the Garmin Marine Network and control radio functions from a secondary helm or flybridge. The intercom feature enables communication between remote station and networked head units. Boasting a modern, edge-to-edge glass design and 3.5-inch color display, this remote station includes a fist mic to match the look of Garmin Signal VHF marine radios and compliments the helm on any vessel.

Superior system integration and connectivity

The Garmin Signal VHF radios integrate seamlessly with Garmin chartplotters via the NMEA 2000® network, Garmin Marine Network 1.0 and Garmin BlueNet™. They also support connection to a compatible loudhailer for onboard announcements, an external speaker connection for VHF audio at a second location and NMEA 2000 for AIS, DSC, GPS and external heading sensor data.

Captains can configure the radio, program the MMSI (Maritime Mobile Service Identity) number and get over-the-air software updates with the ActiveCaptain® smartphone app with built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity.

The Garmin Signal VHF 220 marine radio has a suggested retail price of $999.99, while the Garmin Signal RM 100 has a suggested retail price of $699.99. Both devices will be available for purchase on Garmin.com beginning June 1, 2026. The Garmin Signal VHF 400 has a suggested retail price of $1,499.99 and will be available on a later date. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow our blog.

1Based on 2025 sales.

2The Garmin Signal VHF 220 is AIS receive only.

About Garmin: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Garmin, NMEA 2000, GPSMAP and ActiveCaptain are registered trademarks, and Signal and ECHOMAP are trademarks of Garmin Ltd., or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Garmin Signal VHF 400 has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Cummings and Carly Hysell

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.