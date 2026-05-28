Garner Health Closes $100 Million Series E at a $2.74B Valuation to Continue Addressing The Healthcare Quality and Cost Gap

Garner partners with almost 800 leading companies, who see an average 12 percent reduction in annual healthcare spend

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Health, a leading digital platform that helps patients find the best healthcare providers using better data and smarter financial incentives, has closed a $100 million Series E round, led by Index Ventures with participation from existing investors including Kleiner Perkins, Redpoint, Thrive, Sequoia, Founders Fund, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. The round brings Garner's valuation to $2.74 billion.

The round reflects growing demand from employers, health plans, and health systems alike for better ways to help Americans find high-quality doctors while reducing healthcare costs. Garner partners with almost 800 customers, including USA Today, Paylocity, and the University of Oklahoma.

Garner's gross annual recurring revenue is approximately $200M, and has more than doubled for five years in a row.

Alongside the financing, the company recently conducted a second tender offer for employees.

"Healthcare doesn't change through incremental tweaks—it changes when consumers finally have the information and incentives they need to make better decisions about their care," said Nick Reber, Garner Health CEO. "Our mission at Garner is to fundamentally realign the system around quality by empowering people to choose the doctors who deliver the best outcomes. When you give consumers the right data and align incentives around better care, the entire healthcare system will change for the better."

"The American healthcare system pays doctors to do things to you, not for you. Garner is quietly fixing that," said Jahanvi Sardana, Partner at Index Ventures. "By using AI to make physician quality measurable for the first time, they've built the market mechanism healthcare always needed - one where employers, hospitals, and patients can finally see who delivers better outcomes, and the system rewards them for it. It's one of the most important applications of AI in healthcare today."

Better healthcare at lower prices is a universal need from every American

The single most important decision in healthcare is which doctor patients see. But historically, people rarely have reliable information about which providers consistently deliver the best outcomes.

Garner is changing that.

Garner's platform analyzes billions of healthcare data points to identify the providers who deliver the best results and then aligns incentives so employees and their families can access those doctors more easily.

When members choose high-performing providers through Garner, employers cover most or all of their out-of-pocket costs—leading to better care and lower costs for employees. Importantly, the result is also lower overall healthcare spending, as these top-performing doctors are more likely to follow the latest medical guidelines, avoid unnecessary procedures, and help patients get healthy faster.

Archer-Daniels-Midland, a leading global agriculture company with over 44,000 employees, has partnered with Garner to transform their benefits program. "At ADM, we're committed to creating a culture of care where our employees feel supported in every aspect of their wellbeing," said Molly Strader Fruit, ADM's VP of Total Rewards. "Navigating healthcare shouldn't add stress to already busy lives, and Garner has been an important partner in helping us remove that friction, connecting our people to high-quality, eligible providers and making care more accessible. Together, we're helping ensure our employees can focus on what matters most."

Garner is leveraging AI to help more than 2.5 million people get better care

Garner's AI strategy operates on two powerful fronts: scaling the measurement of clinical quality and transforming the member experience.

Behind the scenes, the newly developed Garner Research Agent represents a massive step forward in the ability to quickly and accurately measure and understand clinical performance at scale. This advanced AI is built to automatically review the latest medical literature and translate it into sophisticated algorithms that parse the quality and efficiency of every doctor in the country. By continuously integrating cutting-edge medical research and Garner's longitudinal patient data, the Research Agent ensures Garner's clinical metrics remain the most rigorous and up-to-date in the industry.

On the member-facing side, the recently launched Garner Assistant provides a new way for users to effortlessly navigate their care. Serving as a one-stop shop, the Assistant helps members handle many of the most common (and laborious) healthcare tasks, including:

Finding high-quality doctors

Viewing appointment availability and booking visits

Understanding health plan and benefit details

Checking claims, payments, and reimbursement status

Getting guidance on how to make the most of their healthcare coverage

As new AI tools flood the market, employers and employees alike need to know that not all technologies are created equal. Both the Research Agent and the Garner Assistant are powered by Garner's industry-leading claims database—covering over 60 billion medical records from 320 million patients—alongside over 550 proprietary clinical metrics. This infrastructure allows Garner to identify the best providers in the nation with unparalleled precision, while the company's novel approach to incentives drives more than 46% of eligible members to use the platform.

Together, these AI innovations streamline and enhance the member experience while remaining rooted in the evidence-based infrastructure that drives meaningful outcomes for Garner's customers and their employees.

What's Next

Demand for Garner continues to grow as employers search for real solutions to rising healthcare costs. At the same time, the company has inked partnerships with leading healthcare providers including Mercy, Atlantic Health, Teladoc, and Marathon Health. These providers use Garner's data-driven tools to drive improved performance, for example improving quality in their practice and identifying the highest-performing specialists for referrals.

The new infusion of capital will allow Garner to continue to expand its provider quality platform, scale AI-powered product innovation, and bring Garner to millions more members.

About Garner Health Garner Health is a technology company on a mission to transform the healthcare economy and deliver high-quality and affordable care for all. Garner uses one of the nation's most robust medical datasets – covering over 60 billion medical records – to identify the best doctors in the nation. Garner then creates meaningful financial incentives for patients to see these providers. The result: employees pay on average 80% less out-of-pocket to see the best doctors, while employers see an average 12% reduction in total healthcare spend in the first year alone. Garner has almost 800 clients and partners with some of the largest employers, health plans and providers in the country. For more information, visit www.garnerhealth.com.

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SOURCE Garner Health Technology