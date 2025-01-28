Garnier Teams Up with the National Park Foundation to Bolster Nationwide Conservation Efforts in 2025

Garnier Furthers a Greener Future by Supporting the National Park Foundation's Conservation and Restoration Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier demonstrates its commitments to environmental stewardship by partnering with the National Park Foundation (NPF) to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of our nation's parks for future generations. Through this partnership, Garnier will support Service Corps crews, helping the National Park Foundation fund 200,000 service hours dedicated to essential conservation and restoration projects in national parks, while furthering their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Garnier supports the National Park Foundation

"Garnier's support for the National Park Foundation stems from a shared passion for preserving and protecting natural beauty," said Ali Fakih, Senior Vice President of Garnier U.S. "Garnier is now proud to support Service Corps, whose vital work in protecting America's national parks echoes Garnier's deep-rooted dedication to sustainability. Together, we're ensuring these treasured landscapes can be enjoyed by everyone, forever."

Through these efforts, Service Corps crews will contribute to the health and vitality of national parks by working on mission-critical preservation projects across the U.S. including:

Building and restoring trails

Preserving historic structures

Removing invasive species

Restoring habitats, coasts, and streams

Repairing and installing park infrastructure

Planting trees and other native plants

Landscaping and xeriscaping

Disaster preparedness and response

Expanding visitor accessibility

"The National Park Foundation is proud to partner with Garnier to help keep our national parks greener for everyone" said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of the National Park Foundation. "Through the work of Service Corps across the country, Garnier and NPF will support young leaders dedicated to protecting and preserving national parks, while providing them with vocational skills as emerging leaders in outdoor careers."

Garnier's support of the National Park Foundation represents a shared vision of fostering a more sustainable future where everyone can experience the joy and beauty of national parks. This partnership is a demonstration of our commitment to advancing environmental stewardship.

The U.S. National Park System includes 430+ sites spanning over 85 million acres across all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Parks host more than 300 million recreation visitors annually, contributing over $42 billion to the U.S. economy and supporting 378,000 jobs (2022 data). National parks are home to over 600 threatened and endangered species, with ongoing projects to protect animals. The Service Corps crews contribute more than 200,000 hours of service annually, equivalent to over $26 million in deferred maintenance reduced by undertaking projects to protect and preserve the parks.

For more information about Garnier's sustainability initiatives and the National Park Foundation partnership, please visit [https://www.garnierusa.com/about-garnier/national-park-foundation-partnership].

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

For press inquiries please contact

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

212.230.1800

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnier USA