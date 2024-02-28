Garnier Unveils Their Most Innovative Haircare Launch To-Date with Fructis Hair Filler Collections

To launch Fructis Hair Filler, Garnier is engaging TikTok phenomenon, television personality, and entrepreneur, Charli D'Amelio, for a content series diving into product nuances and science-backed technology. The series features Charli across seven episodes alongside Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, detailing Garnier Fructis Hair Filler's claim to strengthen hair seven layers deep in a visual and educational way. In addition to the content series, Charli is highlighted as the brand's primary advocate in supplementary advertising campaigns spanning a range of verticals. For added social media support, Garnier strategically enlisted creators from diverse niches including innovators, hair stylists, beauty creators, and lifestyle advocates, to create targeted content for the entire Hair Filler product portfolio. Collectively, the brand has invested in a range of over 50 creators.

The campaign encompasses a spectrum of marketing initiatives, including a prominent out-of-home advertising presence on the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas, known as the Exosphere, during the week of March 11th. The creative includes unique-to-brand assets formatted for the Exosphere.

"We're thrilled to introduce the next generation of scientific hair repair with the Fructis Hair Filler systems," said Ali Fakih, Senior Vice President of Garnier U.S. "Drawing inspiration from the power of skin fillers, this range not only achieves inner fiber repair but also delivers a visible transformation on the outer layer, infusing strength seven layers deep into the hair."

Garnier recognizes the growing trend in bond repair in both prestige and professional sectors and aims to democratize this transformative approach by bringing an affordable routine to the market featuring new science. The Fructis Hair Filler collection is poised to elevate the haircare experience for consumers worldwide, bringing salon-worthy results to the comfort of their homes.

"We approached our launch strategy comprehensively, leaving no aspect unexplored," said Fakih. "We look forward to seeing the fruition of our efforts not only during launch but in the ongoing journey ahead."

At the forefront of the collection is the Pre-Shampoo Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Treatment – a 5-minute pre-shampoo rinse-out treatment formulated to repair the hair cuticle's damage to smoothness. This treatment serves as the first step of a customizable system of shampoo, conditioner, and repair serum, each meticulously crafted to cater to individual hair types and desired outcomes. The Fructis Hair Filler line consists of three collections: Strength Repair with Vitamin Cg, Moisture Repair with Hyaluronic, and Color Repair with Ceramide.

Fructis Strength Repair with Vitamin Cg: Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Vitamin Cg system, formulated with Vitamin Cg + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills weak, damaged hair with strength. Consists of Pre-Shampoo Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Treatment, Strength Repair Shampoo, Strength Repair Conditioner and Strength Repair Leave-in Serum

Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Vitamin Cg system, formulated with Vitamin Cg + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills weak, damaged hair with strength. Garnier Fructis Moisture Repair with Hyaluronic: Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Hyaluronic system, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills curly and wavy hair with moisture. Consists of Pre-Shampoo Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Treatment, Moisture Repair Shampoo, Moisture Repair Conditioner, Moisture Repair Leave-in Serum, and Moisture Repair Gel Cream

Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Hyaluronic system, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills curly and wavy hair with moisture. Garnier Fructis Color Repair with Ceramide: Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Ceramide system, formulated with Ceramide + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills colored and bleached hair with color vibrancy. Consists of Pre-Shampoo Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Treatment, Color Repair Shampoo, Color Repair Conditioner and Color Repair Leave-in Serum

Sulfate-free Hair Filler + Ceramide system, formulated with Ceramide + Citric Acid + Repair Care Complex, fills colored and bleached hair with color vibrancy. Garnier Fructis Inner Fiber Repair Treatment: Sulfate-free Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment, formulated with 15% Peptides + Citric Acid Bond Repair Complex, works with each of our Hair Filler systems to repair hair inside and out.

The full Fructis Hair Filler collection is available now on Amazon and at Walmart, Target, Ulta, drug, and select grocery stores. For more information, visit garnierusa.com.

For the launch of Fructis Hair Filler range, Garnier created an innovative customer experience in store, developed in partnership with Graffiti, a breakthrough AI-based start-up. The tool is available now at a large selection of Walgreens and CVS.

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

For press inquiries please contact

Elizabeth Hanigan

Brand Engagement, Garnier

212.984.4960

[email protected]

Lauren Larkin or Donna Valle

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

212.230.1800

[email protected]

SOURCE Garnier USA

