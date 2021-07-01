Garrett Executive Celebrates 50 Years

"Since his first days with Garrett, Bob Podhrasky has been instrumental in carrying product ideas from concept through successful release," said Vaughan Garrett, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Bob was Charles Garrett's right-hand man throughout our company's history and many of his own engineering designs have been patented over the years."

Garrett employees, city of Garland officials, and representatives from Texas manufacturing associations were on hand to offer special recognition to Podhrasky today. "Bob has been with Garrett Metal Detectors almost since the year Charles and I started this company from our garage," said President Eleanor Garrett. "It is only fitting that we celebrate his service today due to how much Bob has contributed to our company's tremendous growth and success during the past 50-plus years."

"Bob is not an emeritus engineer," said Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich. "He is still actively involved in upcoming product development projects and with mentoring a new generation of young engineering talent that we are developing. We salute and congratulate his more than five decades of faithful service to Garrett Metal Detectors."

Podhrasky earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas in Austin and later earned his Masters of Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He helped pioneer the development of metal detector technology from a five-transistor format to its current digital format. He has served on the boards of a number of professional associations related to science, technology, manufacturing, product standards, and medical device safety.

