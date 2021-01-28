Garrett Lewis Named VCA Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Garrett Lewis has been named Chief Operating Officer for VCA Animal Hospitals. The newly created role more closely aligns functions that drive growth for veterinary services leader VCA – which cares for 4 million pets each year.

Under the new structure, U.S. and Emerging Markets Hospitals; Real Estate and Construction; Marketing; and Innovation report to Garrett. Garrett has been with VCA for four years, most recently as Senior Vice President for Operations, and will continue to report to VCA President Todd Lavender, DVM.

"Garrett's new role reflects that we're in pursuit of continuous improvements to make VCA better," said VCA President Todd Lavender, DVM. "Under Garrett, hospital operations will be led by someone with leadership experience in the field and within VCA's corporate support departments. Garrett knows the values of our hospitals and needs of our clients."

Garrett said of the role: "We have an incredible legacy at VCA and a really bright future. My role is about making sure our teams have the tools to deliver exceptional care, while focusing on emerging issues for VCA and our industry – like helping Associates turn jobs into careers and increasing access to care for pets."

Garrett's background includes leading young companies through early stages of growth as well as leading teams at Fortune 500 companies. He started with VCA in 2016 as Group Vice President of VCA's hospitals across the Midwest before moving to California to lead key support departments. Garrett has his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 1,000 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, VCA is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

