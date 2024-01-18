Garrett Paragon Wins International Award

18 Jan, 2024, 14:06 ET

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors was honored on January 17 by its new Paragon walk-through metal detector receiving a prestigious security industry award at the 25th Annual Intersec tradeshow in Dubai. More than 1,000 state-of-the-art companies were showcased at Intersec's safety, security, and fire protection exhibition this week.

Garrett executives with the 2024 Intersec award for Paragon
Garrett Paragon Walk-Through Metal Detector
Garrett's best-in-class 66-zone Paragon security detector includes revolutionary new features for ease of use, such as Zero Touch™ NFC capability and Ambiscan™ directional programming. "As Garrett enters our 60th year of business in 2024, it is a great honor to have our latest, most technically advanced walk-through detector receive such a distinctive award," said Bob Podhrasky, Garrett's Senior Vice President and Director of Engineering.

"This is a significant recognition of a significant product," added Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich. "The Paragon name means 'perfect example,' and the Garrett Paragon was designed to address areas where other recent 'weapons detection' systems struggle. Small knives and some disassembled weapons are difficult for these screening systems to detect, but Paragon's superior detection helps security-minded operators get the most performance out of their security equipment."

Paragon's diverse program options and Quick-Q technology fit a wide range of perimeter security needs from high throughput stadium operations to critical high security applications.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of advanced metal detection products for security, sport, and countermine applications worldwide. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

