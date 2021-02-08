Garrett Rolls out SmartScan™ Integrated Health and Safety Screening Solution

SmartScan is offered as either an add-on accessory for new Garrett PD 6500i or MZ 6100 walk-through metal detectors, or it can be retrofitted into previously-installed Garrett detectors. "We are very pleased to be adding this exciting capability to our walk-through metal detector products," said Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich. "Never before has thermal screening been so fast and easy for Garrett Metal Detectors customers."

"Never before has thermal screening been so fast and easy."

Garrett SmartScan technology allows body temperature measurements to be taken simultaneously with metal detector security screening. "This allows your security checkpoint to become an efficient, multi-functional, no-contact portal using artificial intelligence," said Garrett Senior Product Manager Aaron Arellano.

Among the early users of this new technology is the City of Fort Worth, Texas, which installed new Garrett's SmartScan walk-through metal detectors at Fort Worth City Hall and the adjacent A. D. Marshall Public Safety Building. In a press release issued December 2, City Marshal Philip J. Swift explained that the SmartScan system was designed to create a "positive flow" and to speed up the screening process, making the Fort Worth buildings more accessible and safer for everyone.

SmartScan has also been installed in other cities to protect arenas, K-12 schools, manufacturing facilities, and office buildings.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth-generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of metal detection products for hobby, security, and law enforcement applications. Garrett Metal Detectors' headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Garland Texas. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

Related Links:

https://www.garrett.com

https://www.instagram.com/garrett_metaldetectors/

https://www.facebook.com/Garrettmetaldetectorsusa

https://www.linkedin.com/company/garrett-metal-detectors/

https://www.youtube.com/user/GarrettDetectors

SOURCE Garrett Metal Detectors

Related Links

http://www.garrett.com/

