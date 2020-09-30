Garrett's Hero Run Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow marks the 10th Annual Garrett's Hero Run – a local event hosted by the Sapp family benefiting Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). To date, this event has raised over $150,000 with nearly 1,500 runners joining the race to help end Duchenne over the last decade.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"In 2010, Garrett (14) was diagnosed at the age of 3 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. I will never forget the lack of hope given to us by the doctor who diagnosed him or the dark days that followed. We were devastated and overwhelmed, desperate to do anything to help our son. That is when we found PPMD and began hosting Garrett's Hero Run. PPMD was there for us from the very beginning and continues to be there for families across the country as they try to navigate a difficult diagnosis," says Amber Sapp, physical therapist and mom of Garrett and Charlotte (12). "We're so grateful to our amazing community and the hundreds of runners who join us each year, allowing us to raise much-needed funds for Duchenne research that will one day treat not just Garrett, but all those living with this devastating disease."

Due to current restrictions around large gatherings, the Sapps decided to hold a virtual event this year – with a twist. Not only will runners be able to run the race – which includes both a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run distance - from anywhere, anytime during the month of October, they'll also be able to follow an action-packed superhero-themed story as they run.

"The Sapps have been part of the PPMD family since the early days following Garrett's diagnosis, and we have loved getting to know their family over the years. While every family navigates a Duchenne diagnosis differently, for the Sapps, it meant raising money to help accelerate the development of treatments and a cure. We are so grateful to the Sapps and their family and friends who make Garrett's Hero Run such a wonderful annual event. Because of the passion, energy, and dedication of this community, we are confident that we will end Duchenne," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

The race takes place between October 1 and October 31, and every registered participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt and medal. Register for the 10th Annual Garrett's Hero Run or contribute to the fundraising effort by visiting their website.

To learn more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit www.ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won two FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

