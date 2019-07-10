Garth Brooks And Seagram's 7 Crown Whiskey Declare This The Summer Of Dive Bars

NORWALK, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following National Dive Bar Day on July 7, Garth Brooks and Seagram's 7 Crown will extend the celebration of dive bars everywhere this summer and will be encouraging responsible drinking, making sure everyone gets home safely. The American whiskey and the American icon are encouraging consumers to support their local watering holes all summer long while enjoying great music and straightforward, classic drinks—like a 7 & 7— responsibly.

As part of the celebration, the pair have pledged to #JoinThePact to never drive impaired, helping to make our roads safer for everyone. Together, Brooks and Seagram's 7 Crown have committed to securing 700,000 pledges this summer, via jointhepact.com, from dive bar patrons across the country.

Brooks, who recently debuted what is already being called this summer's anthem "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton, will be popping up at hometown dives across the U.S. for impromptu concerts as part of his summer tour. Fans can tune in to their local country station for tour details and listen to the new single. And all summer long, Seagram's 7 Crown and Brooks are asking dive bar lovers everywhere to take action at jointhepact.com, pledging to never drive impaired, then encourage others to do the same by using #JoinThePact on Facebook and Twitter.

"Dive bars are all about the people inside of them. These people are our family…the ones we can talk to about anything and the dive bar itself is a lot of times, the calm in the storm, our getaway from the daily grind," said Brooks. "I applaud Seagram's 7 and share the mission to help our favorite neighborhood hangouts live to see another day. That's why I urge all my friends to #JoinThePact and pledge to never drive impaired, so together we can keep the celebration going all summer long."

Seagram's 7 Crown and Brooks are proud to support Join the Pact, a global mission to help make our roads safer for everyone by reducing road-related accidents as a result of driving impaired. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter with #JoinThePact, and take the pledge to drink responsibly at jointhepact.com.

"The dive bar continues to be a great, come-as-you-are spot to grab a simple drink with friends. They're approachable and welcoming, a philosophy shared by Seagram's 7 Crown," said Diageo Brand Director Jason Sorley. "Garth Brooks' 'Dive Bar' just reinforces the love and nostalgia we all share for these beloved hangouts, so it is a privilege to join forces to not only celebrate dive bars but ensure we can all continue enjoying these places together, responsibly."

Seagram's 7 Crown is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. The whiskey shares a storied past with dive bars, as both have been an integral part of American drinking culture. To learn more about Seagram's 7 Crown, adults 21 and older can visit seagrams7.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram. And, don't forget to head to your local dive bar this summer to responsibly enjoy a 7 & 7 and ensure all our favorite dive bars—and our friends who frequent them— live to see another day.

About Seagram's 7 Crown

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7 . Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks just launched The Stadium Tour and has already set massive records in the first nine stadiums they announced. Garth has also now gone vinyl with a new package titled, LEGACY. During the first pre-sale, Garth smashed records with 20,000 packages sold in under 18 hours, that's 420,000 vinyl records. Forbes noted, "To put this in context, The Beatles were the number-one vinyl artist in 2018 with 321,000 sales over 12 months." Additionally, Garth just received iHeartRadio's inaugural Artist of the Decade Award at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles.



In October of last year, Garth Brooks sold out the first ever concert at Notre Dame Football Stadium. The concert, "GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!" was filmed for television and aired December 2nd on CBS. Nearly 14 million watched. On November 20th, 2018 Garth released The Anthology Part III, LIVE. It's a detailed look at the electrifying concerts of Garth Brooks. Garth Brooks debuted new music, "Stronger Than Me," at the CMA Awards. It was a surprise serenade to wife, Trisha Yearwood, that left everyone in tears.



Garth Brooks has been awarded CMA Entertainer of the Year six times, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame. Last year, Garth finished the three and a half year long, Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. Forbes said of the tour, "Garth Brooks' World Tour Solidifies His Status As The Best Arena Act Alive." The tour smashed records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. The tour played 79 cities, 390 concerts with over 100,000 tickets sold in over 20 cities. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.



Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7 p.m. EST.



You can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @garthbrooks.



For more information please visit garthbrooks.com





