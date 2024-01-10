Gartner Names Trend Micro a Leader in Endpoint Security

Trend Vision One™ platform recognized for innovation and competitive pricing

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced further recognition today for its flagship cybersecurity platform: Trend Vision One™ was named a Leader in Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant report. Trend has been named a leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant report for EPPs since 2002.

To read the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant – Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPPs) report, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/gartner-voc-endpoint

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Whether it's a cloud workload, an on-premises server or a traditional PC, the endpoint is where business happens today. And for that reason, it's also where threat actors congregate. That's why we offer comprehensive endpoint threat protection, detection and response from a single platform—to boost security and compliance and reduce IT workload. We're delighted to be recognized by Gartner for our success here once again."

Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security goes beyond traditional endpoint security to offer protection for physical endpoints (including ATMs and PoS systems) alongside servers, cloud workloads and virtual machines. It blends this with extended detection and response (XDR) for proactive security, and third-party integration with threat intel, SIEM, orchestration, build pipeline, attack surface management, and other offerings.

Gartner's report noted that Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security suits a "broad range" of global organizations, including those looking to consolidate security vendors, find integrated workspace security, and seek support for hybrid environments.

Key strengths of Trend's offering listed in the report included:

  • "Integrated attack surface management, security configuration management and XDR capabilities … to aid in proactive risk reduction and security operations."
  • "Trend Micro's product benefits from the breadth and integration of its workspace security suite components. Recent enhancements include an ITDR [integrated threat detection and response] capability within the Trend Vision One platform."
  • "A flexible credit-based licensing model and generally lower-than-average prices compared to other Leaders in this Magic Quadrant."
  • "Trend Micro's product offers depth and granularity in its administration console, and broad support for legacy and rare Oss. Trend Micro is one of the few vendors supporting flavors of AIX, Solaris, Red Hat OpenShift and others."

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

