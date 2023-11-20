Gartner Peer Insights recognizes SAS as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

SAS also named a Customers' Choice in the Finance Industry and North America sectors

CARY, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the global leader in AI and analytics, has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. SAS is also recognized as a Customers' Choice for the Finance Industry and North America sectors.

SAS is a 2023 Customers' Choice for analytics and business platforms according to Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Post this Thousands of organizations around the globe use SAS AI and analytics to enhance business processes and bottom-line results, while also improving people’s lives.

The Gartner Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The 2023 report focuses on analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms that enable less-technical users, including business people, to model, analyze, explore, share and manage data, and collaborate and share findings, enabled by IT and augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

SAS was recognized for meeting or exceeding both the average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption for these segments.

Users reported on various aspects of SAS® advanced analytics software and rated the platform a 4.4 or higher (out of 5) in every category: product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience and support experience. In addition, 90% of users said they would recommend SAS, as of July 31, 2023.

SAS' recognition is driven by real-world customer experience and testimonials like:

" Quick, Fast Platform With Advanced Analytics Capabilities : SAS EG [Enterprise Guide] has some great capabilities that make it irreplaceable even in the modern times of big data platforms. Its capability to deal with large transactional data sets quickly is very unique. We perform extensive mathematical calculations, manipulations, filtering, etc., using its inbuilt procedures." – Strategic Initiative Manager in the Finance Industry

: SAS EG [Enterprise Guide] has some great capabilities that make it irreplaceable even in the modern times of big data platforms. Its capability to deal with large transactional data sets quickly is very unique. We perform extensive mathematical calculations, manipulations, filtering, etc., using its inbuilt procedures." – Strategic Initiative Manager in the Finance Industry "Go-To Platform for Early Insights and Data Processing: SAS Visual [Analytics] provides a graphical user drag-and-drop facility, which makes it easier for non-tech users to build dashboards in no time, providing high-end data analytics insights. – Business Management Consultant in the Services Industry

SAS Visual [Analytics] provides a graphical user drag-and-drop facility, which makes it easier for non-tech users to build dashboards in no time, providing high-end data analytics insights. – Business Management Consultant in the Services Industry "Incredible Tool For Statistics: SAS is a great tool for statistical analysis; it's the best of its class." – Sr. Product Analyst in the Software Industry

SAS is a great tool for statistical analysis; it's the best of its class." – Sr. Product Analyst in the Software Industry "Powerful Data Visualization Tool With Minimal Setbacks: Overall great experience with especially the drag-and-drop functionality that makes it easy to build and customize visualization, even for those without extensive coding knowledge." – Data Analyst in the Education Sector

"Thousands of organizations around the globe use SAS AI and advanced analytics to enhance business processes and bottom-line results, while also improving people's lives," said Shadi Shahin, Vice President, Product Strategy, SAS. "We believe the customer feedback captured in Gartner Peer Insights is indicative of SAS' trusted analytics, award-winning support, deep industry knowledge and continued innovation."

Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI and advanced analytics capabilities: https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, by Peer Contributors, 31 October 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

