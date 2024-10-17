Gartner ranks Ataccama as an Emerging Specialist in the 2024 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies

Ataccama highlighted in the AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity category for solutions offering assisted user experience and task augmentation to accelerate successful business outcomes.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has recognized Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, as an Emerging Specialist in its Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies October 2024. The only pure-play data management provider to be included in the AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity Vendors category, Ataccama's position in the top right of the Emerging Specialist square of the chart emphasizes the significant potential of its offerings. The Guide benchmarks vendors based on their market understanding, innovation, products and services, and overall viability, with the Emerging Specialist category featuring purpose-built generative AI offerings for specific use cases such as data management.

"We are honored to have been recognized in this new study for our market-leading AI innovation. We were the first data management provider to introduce AI into our products, and when we launched Ataccama ONE AI engine in 2023, it was the first generally available solution providing generative AI functionality on the market," said Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. "With our laser focus on data quality, we help customers to cleanse and manage their data, facilitating data democratization in the retrieval and contextualization of insights derived from it. Having trustworthy data for technical and business users is critical for ensuring accuracy in data-driven decision-making, impacting business planning, innovation roadmaps, compliance requirements and customer engagement."

With this new study, Gartner aims to help enterprises select the right AI tooling for their needs with an emphasis on technology decisions aligning with business use cases. Ataccama ONE AI is designed for CDOs and Heads of Data Quality, Master Data Management, and Data Governance who are driving forward the data strategy that will enable their organizations to embrace the transformative potential of AI. AI can help deliver revenue opportunities from, for example, product development and new revenue channels associated with AI maturity. Cost and productivity opportunities can also be derived from sources such as resource management, talent optimization and process improvement.

Ataccama's generative AI capabilities enable the automation of manual, time-consuming processes to reallocate valuable resources to higher-value work while business users can query the data using natural language to get the insights they need. Enabling true data democratization helps business users to extract value from enterprise data to solve business challenges and support opportunities for growth, such as targeted marketing, recruitment and retention, sales expansion and customer experience. WIth the Ataccama ONE data management platform, a Forrester Research Total Economic Impact study calculated that customers can achieve over 348% ROI and generate $12.07 million in net value from streamlining operations, delivering customer 360 and ensuring compliance.

The full report on market-leading generative AI tools is available to Gartner members on the Gartner website .

To find out more about Ataccama's products and solutions, join us at Ataccama FWRD on October 24, 2024 at 9am-1pm EDT. The virtual event features a series of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speeches from Ataccama with industry experts, customers and partners, centered on the future of data management and AI. Chief Data Officers and Heads of Data Management can register for the event here: https://www.ataccama.com/fwrd

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

