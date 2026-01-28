Gartner Recognizes ePayPolicy as 2026 Leader in Multiple Categories

Gartner Digital Markets highlights top customer ratings for ePayPolicy, underscoring its high customer satisfaction and leadership in the digital payments market for insurance.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePayPolicy has again been recognized as a top-rated payments platform in 2026 reports from Gartner Digital Markets, receiving accolades on Capterra's Shortlist, SoftwareAdvice's FrontRunners, and GetApp's Category Leaders, based on customer reviews. ePayPolicy joins other popular tools like Venmo and PayPal as the only insurance-centric payments platform on the list .

Gartner Digital Markets awarded a total of 10 badges to ePayPolicy, appearing in the broader category of Best Insurance Software , Recurring Billing and Integration for the first time.

Gartner evaluates products using various criteria: user ratings and popularity for Capterra's Shortlist, usability and customer satisfaction for SoftwareAdvice's FrontRunners, and ease of use, value, functionality, customer support, and recommendation likelihood for GetApp's Category Leaders.

With a 4.9/5 user rating, ePayPolicy was also the highest customer-rated member of the list. Here's what one customer had to say about the speed and savings ePayPolicy helped provide:

"I love how easy it is to use — my clients can choose ACH or credit card and instantly see the difference in fees. I also appreciate that the fees are passed on to the client automatically, so we don't have to manage them manually. The invoice feature is another huge plus, allowing us to email invoices directly to clients and pay carriers through the Payables feature. Overall, it has streamlined our back end tremendously."

"We're extremely honored to earn our place on the list among so many great companies," said ePayPolicy CEO Mark Engels. "We're making payments the easiest thing that insurance companies manage, and this is validation that we're listening to customers and building what they need."

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, accounting reconciliation and more. 11,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is the world's largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business. For more information, visit gartner.com/en/digital-markets

SOURCE ePayPolicy