Honor Capital Partners with ePayPolicy to Offer Financing at Online Checkout

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Capital has partnered with ePayPolicy to make premium financing easier to access for insured payers, and effortless to offer for agencies and brokers.

With ePayPolicy's Finance Connect, insurance brokers and agencies who work with Honor Capital can now present simple financing options to payors when they're paying online.

Honor and ePayPolicy's mutual customers can elect to finance, make down payments, and e-sign PFAs in a single online session. Accessing financing no longer relies on the customer requesting it, or the agent offering it - eligible policies are presented in real-time.

"Agents only have so much time, and it's not possible to generate a competitive finance option for everyone," said Josh Peterson, Chief Product Officer at ePayPolicy. "Now they can send that option every time, with zero effort and no double entry."

Finance Connect presents financing consistently for eligible customers, utilizing a real-time integration between Honor's quoting systems and the popular insurance agency management (AMS) and accounting systems to present financing terms clearly to the payor.

Finance Connect is designed to support existing PFC and agent relationships, and Honor Capital joins a list of the most popular and respected premium finance companies in the insurance industry who have partnered with ePayPolicy on the release.

Finance Connect - Key Features

Connects insurance securely companies with their existing PFC partners

Supports integration with the largest PFCs in the insurance industry

Premium financing options presented at checkout alongside pay in full options

Simplified financing enrollment and upfront terms for insureds

Easily generates consolidated premium finance agreements (PFAs)

Send professional digital quotes with financing with Quotes & Invoices

About Honor Capital

At Honor Capital, our mission has always been to grow the agencies that insure America. Founded in 1948, the company has been a pioneer in the premium finance industry. Today, we stand as one of the largest closely held, independent "non-bank" premium finance companies in the United States, and we're honored to be the fourth largest overall. We pour our attention into the details that support our agents, knowing that when the details are right, the big results take care of themselves.

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. Over 11,000 insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

