Gartner® Research Recognizes Nfina Hyperconverged and Edge Computing as an Example of Right-sized, Cost-effective Form Factor That Can Deliver "Prescriptive Edge Solutions for Midsize Enterprises."¹

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Hyperconverged and Edge Computing is proud to be listed as one of four companies in Gartner Research as an example of right-sized, cost-effective form factor who can deliver "prescriptive edge solutions for midsize enterprises." In a recent report, "Quick Answer: How Should Midsize Enterprise I&O Leaders Think About Edge Computing"1, analysts Mike Cisek and Duncan Prosser observe "Modern infrastructure and data architectures include some form of edge computing. MSE I&O leaders responsible for the modernization of their infrastructure need to understand what edge is, how to utilize it and be prepared for the challenges of managing infrastructure and data in edge environments.". If you are a Gartner client you can access the report here.

Nfina's Hybrid Cloud solutions offer more benefits than the public cloud without the cost and complexity. In reality, Nfina customers save up to 50% more with Nfina's hybrid multi cloud solutions versus public cloud solutions. Making sure critical data is protected, and accessible is crucial to disaster recovery. With Nfina's hybrid cloud computing, you can recover your data no matter where it resides, on-premises or in the cloud. Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support.

According to the "2022 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey"2, "14% of midsize enterprises (MSEs) have already deployed some form of edge, and another 45% plan to do so over the next three years."2 Edge computing uses on-premise devices with specific software to process the most frequent time-sensitive data at a greater volume than the cloud can provide. It then sends only the changed data onto the cloud for storage. Edge computing originated to solve some of the shortcomings of cloud computing like latency, performance, and security.

Analysts continues by stating, "Edge as a service may be the most effective means by which to address a highly explicit use case that requires quick time to value, and where internal resources have little experience. Edge as service features a delivery model for edge computing, in which an integrator or ISV offers all of the infrastructure required to deliver edge-based applications, shielding the customer from technical complexity."1

Gartner Analysts then cite Nfina as one of the examples of "right-sized, cost-effective form factors that can deliver prescriptive edge solutions for midsize enterprises." 1

